Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Promising 22-Year-Old Pitcher Hit With Bad Injury News

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
Getty
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays kicked off their series against the Athletics on the wrong foot on Monday. This is because Toronto lost to the Athletics by a 6-5 final score. Now, they will be looking to get back in the win column on Tuesday because of it.

As the Blue Jays prepare for their Tuesday game against the A’s, they have now announced some unfortunate news regarding one of their promising pitching prospects.

Toronto Blue Jays Prospect Dylan Watts Transferred to 60-Day Injury List

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 15: A Toronto Blue Jays hat with a Jackie Robinson Day logo on it is seen on the field before the Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 15, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s transaction log, the Blue Jays have transferred pitching prospect Dylan Watts from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. With it being September, this officially means that the 22-year-old pitcher’s season is over.

Watts most recent appearance was on August 13 for High-A Vancouver against High-A Tri-City. During it, he allowed one hit and walked three batters in two innings pitched. Now, that will officially be his final appearance of the season.

Looking at Watts’ 2026 Season in the Blue Jays’ System

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Watts appeared in 17 games this season split between Single-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver, where he posted a 4-1 record, a 4.67 ERA, and 57 strikeouts. Overall, the young pitcher had a solid first minor league season, so it is disappointing that it has come to an end in this manner.

Watts’ numbers with Single-A were pretty promising, as he had a 3-0 record, a 3.71 ERA, and 45 strikeouts in 12 games. While he had a 7.00 ERA in five games for High-A Vancouver, it was still a successful first minor league season for the 6-foot-4 righty.

Watts dealt with injury trouble for a good chunk of the season before this 60-day injury list placement. He made just two appearances in July before missing a month of action. From there, he made his final appearance on Aug. 13. Watts’ specific injury has not been announced at this time.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Promising 22-Year-Old Pitcher Hit With Bad Injury News

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x