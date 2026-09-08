Toronto Blue Jays Promising 22-Year-Old Pitcher Hit With Bad Injury News

The Toronto Blue Jays kicked off their series against the Athletics on the wrong foot on Monday. This is because Toronto lost to the Athletics by a 6-5 final score. Now, they will be looking to get back in the win column on Tuesday because of it.

As the Blue Jays prepare for their Tuesday game against the A’s, they have now announced some unfortunate news regarding one of their promising pitching prospects.

Toronto Blue Jays Prospect Dylan Watts Transferred to 60-Day Injury List

According to MiLB’s transaction log, the Blue Jays have transferred pitching prospect Dylan Watts from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. With it being September, this officially means that the 22-year-old pitcher’s season is over.

Watts most recent appearance was on August 13 for High-A Vancouver against High-A Tri-City. During it, he allowed one hit and walked three batters in two innings pitched. Now, that will officially be his final appearance of the season.

Looking at Watts’ 2026 Season in the Blue Jays’ System

Watts appeared in 17 games this season split between Single-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver, where he posted a 4-1 record, a 4.67 ERA, and 57 strikeouts. Overall, the young pitcher had a solid first minor league season, so it is disappointing that it has come to an end in this manner.

Watts’ numbers with Single-A were pretty promising, as he had a 3-0 record, a 3.71 ERA, and 45 strikeouts in 12 games. While he had a 7.00 ERA in five games for High-A Vancouver, it was still a successful first minor league season for the 6-foot-4 righty.

Watts dealt with injury trouble for a good chunk of the season before this 60-day injury list placement. He made just two appearances in July before missing a month of action. From there, he made his final appearance on Aug. 13. Watts’ specific injury has not been announced at this time.