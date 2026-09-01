Toronto Blue Jays Release 20-Year-Old With Big Red Flag During Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are entering one of the most important series of the 2026 season against the Cleveland Guardians. At the same time, the Blue Jays have announced news regarding Edgar Gallegos, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Daz Cameron.

September is a new month for the Blue Jays, after exiting the best month of their season to date. Game 1 of their series versus the Guardians starts on Tuesday night, with Spencer Miles as the opener going against Gavin Williams of the Guardians.

The Blue Jays lost the game by a 6-1 score. Williams threw 13 strikeouts in seven innings to earn the victory.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 20-Year-Old Pitcher

The Blue Jays made an announcement regarding Gallegos before the first pitch of the series was thrown.

According to the MiLB Transactions Log, the Blue Jays released Gallegos: “FCL Blue Jays released RHP Edgar Gallegos.

Gallegos is a 20-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-5, 198-pound hurler was in his third season with the organization.

Looking at Edgar Gallegos’ Big Red Flag

The Blue Jays originally signed Gallegos to a minor league contract on March 24th, 2024.

He played in the Dominican Summer League for the first two years of his Blue Jays tenure. In 2026, Gallegos played 14 games in the Florida Complex League and one game with the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The numbers suggest he wasn’t the strongest pitcher one way or another.

In 14 FCL games, Gallegos recorded 16 strikeouts in 20.2 innings. Sadly, his WHIP (2.08) and ERA (9.15) are inflated by the large volume of hits (36), earned runs (21), and home runs (6) scored off him.

The strikeout numbers aren’t substantial enough to elicit excitement. However, not being able to prevent runs from being scored is a big mark against Gallegos’ record.

Could the Toronto Blue Jays Bring Back Edgar Gallegos?

There is hope for Gallegos, though.

In his single appearance for Dunedin, he put up an admirable performance. In the one game, Gallegos recorded two strikeouts while surrendering a single hit in three innings to earn a save.

While he isn’t blowing the doors off of the minor leagues with his strikeout numbers or notable velocity, it’s promising that he was able to handle a clutch situation.

Could the Blue Jays bring Gallegos back? This could be a situation where the door is not completely closed on a return.

Does Richardson electing free agency mean that there is now room for Gallegos? It’s not as easy as one plus one equals two.

There is a world where both players can both be in the organization. The Blue Jays want Richardson in the organization; they are simply opting for different pitchers with the big club right now.

Given how well Gallegos performed in the single game he played for Dunedin, at the very least, he warrants another look.