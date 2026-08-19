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Toronto Blue Jays Promote 22-Year-Old Player Amid Alejandro Kirk Announcement

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Alejandro Kirk
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The Toronto Blue Jays have announced a promotion within the organization during their series against the Tampa Bay Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into their second game against the Tampa Bay Rays. At the same time, they are promoting Edward Duran within the organization.

Toronto took the first meeting between the two clubs with a high-octane 10-5 victory. Alejandro Kirk and Ernie Clement propelled the offense on Tuesday night, with five runs and six hits between the two MLB players.

Toronto Blue Jays Promote 22-Year-Old Catcher

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI double in the sixth inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

During the Blue Jays series against the Rays, they announced a promotion for Duran.

According to the MiLB Transactions Log, Duran will be heading to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats: “C Edward Duran assigned to New Hampshire Fisher Cats from Vancouver Canadians.”

Duran is a 22-year-old catcher. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound minor-leaguer was originally acquired from the Miami Marlins in 2022.

Looking at Edward Duran

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 21: John Schneider manager of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays comes back to the dugout after flying out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 21, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Duran has already played at multiple levels this year.

The youngster didn’t take long to make an impact at the Double-A level. Duran has played one game, recording two hits, two RBIs, one stolen base, and one walk in three at-bats.

Before that, he spent most of the season with the Vancouver Canadians.

In 44 games, Duran collected 39 hits, seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 18 RBIs. Additionally, he had a .231 batting average.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Alejandro Kirk Announcement

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MA – JULY 26: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox hugs Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays at first base after his single during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on July 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

As mentioned above, Kirk was a huge part of the Blue Jays most recent victory.

In fact, he was named the Performer of the Game. He finished the night with three hits, one home run, and three RBIs.

Before Game 2 on Wednesday, the Blue Jays made a subtle announcement about Kirk.

“Captain Kirk is hitting .392 in August,” wrote the caption on a Blue Jays social media post.

Regardless of how Kirk has been performing over the last couple of weeks, the Blue Jays will need all hands on deck for the rest of August.

With Toronto approaching games against the New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, and Seattle Mariners, they will need everyone firing on all cylinders to make their playoff dreams a reality.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Promote 22-Year-Old Player Amid Alejandro Kirk Announcement

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