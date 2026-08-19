Toronto Blue Jays Promote 22-Year-Old Player Amid Alejandro Kirk Announcement

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into their second game against the Tampa Bay Rays. At the same time, they are promoting Edward Duran within the organization.

Toronto took the first meeting between the two clubs with a high-octane 10-5 victory. Alejandro Kirk and Ernie Clement propelled the offense on Tuesday night, with five runs and six hits between the two MLB players.

Toronto Blue Jays Promote 22-Year-Old Catcher

During the Blue Jays series against the Rays, they announced a promotion for Duran.

According to the MiLB Transactions Log, Duran will be heading to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats: “C Edward Duran assigned to New Hampshire Fisher Cats from Vancouver Canadians.”

Duran is a 22-year-old catcher. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound minor-leaguer was originally acquired from the Miami Marlins in 2022.

Looking at Edward Duran

Duran has already played at multiple levels this year.

The youngster didn’t take long to make an impact at the Double-A level. Duran has played one game, recording two hits, two RBIs, one stolen base, and one walk in three at-bats.

Before that, he spent most of the season with the Vancouver Canadians.

In 44 games, Duran collected 39 hits, seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 18 RBIs. Additionally, he had a .231 batting average.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Alejandro Kirk Announcement

As mentioned above, Kirk was a huge part of the Blue Jays most recent victory.

In fact, he was named the Performer of the Game. He finished the night with three hits, one home run, and three RBIs.

Before Game 2 on Wednesday, the Blue Jays made a subtle announcement about Kirk.

“Captain Kirk is hitting .392 in August,” wrote the caption on a Blue Jays social media post.

Regardless of how Kirk has been performing over the last couple of weeks, the Blue Jays will need all hands on deck for the rest of August.

With Toronto approaching games against the New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, and Seattle Mariners, they will need everyone firing on all cylinders to make their playoff dreams a reality.