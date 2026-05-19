Eric Lauer Trade Details Fully Revealed

The complete details of the Eric Lauer trade from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Los Angeles Dodgers have been fully revealed.

Lauer was traded by the Blue Jays to the Dodgers after the Jays DFA’d him last week following a bad start to the season. In 8 appearances this season for Toronto, Lauer was 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA and a -0.5 bWAR. He also butted heads with Blue Jays manager John Schneider about the team using an opener before one of his starts, and he held a grudge with the team after they defeated him in salary arbitration over the offseason. The Blue Jays finally had enough of his poor performance and his attitude about the team’s decisions, and dealt him to the Dodgers after he cleared waivers.

Full Eric Lauer Trade Details Revealed

On Monday, Blue Jays reporter Shi Davidi took to social media to reveal the full details of the trade.

“Cash going both ways in this deal might sound odd, so here’s the math: League minimum rest of the way is ~$550K; Dodgers paying ~$600K for Lauer; Blue Jays sending ~$2.5 million to cover pro-rated remainder of Lauer’s salary; There won’t be a PTBNL; deal guaranteed Blue Jays a taker for pro-rated portion of league minimum,” Davidi wrote on X.

Cash going both ways in this deal might sound odd, so here’s the math:▪️ League minimum rest of the way is ~$550K;▪️Dodgers paying ~$600K for Lauer; Blue Jays sending ~$2.5 million to cover pro-rated remainder of Lauer’s salary;▪️There won’t be a PTBNL; deal guaranteed Blue… https://t.co/yXTca0RpCB — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 18, 2026

Last year, the Blue Jays went all the way to the World Series, ultimately losing to the Dodgers in seven games. Lauer was a big help for the Blue Jays in that series. Indeed, the Dodgers saw firsthand how good Lauer can be when he’s locked in, and they hope he will perform much more like he did last year, when he was 9-2 with a 2.12 ERA and 2.2 bWAR for the Blue Jays after they picked him up off the street as a minor-league free agent.

This year has not gone well for Lauer, obviously, which is why the Blue Jays cut bait with him. But the Dodgers are known for being able to fix pitchers, and they hope they can get Lauer back to his old self by working with Los Angeles pitching coach Mark Prior, a former MLB ace for the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers essentially gave up nothing for Lauer, so they are basically getting a free look at him for the league minimum. For the Jays, they cleared a roster spot for a pitcher who wasn’t performing well for them. So from that perspective, it appears to be a win-win trade for both teams, though one that comes with more upside for the Dodgers if Lauer can get back to the form that he showed last year.

Blue Jays Getting on a Roll

After a rough start to the season, the Blue Jays are finally getting on a roll. Heading into Monday night’s game against the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays have a 21-25 record. But they have won three of their last four games and finally have some momentum after a very slow start to the season. Although they are 10 games back of the Yankees for the American League division lead, they are just one game back for a Wild Card spot in what has been a historically poor AL so far this year. So, from that perspective, another playoff run can’t be ruled out for this talented team if they get healthy and have some of their hitters and pitchers start performing up to their normal standards.