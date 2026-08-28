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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Change Before Mariners Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre.

Most recently, the Blue Jays lost 13-2 against the Royals on Thursday.

Ernie Clement went 1-for-4 in the loss while playing shortstop and batting sixth.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Change

Ahead of the series opener on Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 8/28 B. Bateman CF N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH J. Sánchez LF K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS E. Clement 2B B. Valenzuela C D. Cease SP”

With Andres Giménez back in the starting lineup, Clement has returned to second base. Additionally, Clement will bat eighth, after he appeared as the No. 6 hitter in four of the last five games.

The Toronto second baseman has struggled over the past month. In his last 25 games, he’s batting .222 with a .528 OPS.

Overall, Clement is batting .281 with 141 hits, 29 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 54 runs, 43 RBIs and five stolen bases in 131 games.

Blue Jays Right Now

After dropping two out of three games against the Kansas City Royals, the Toronto Blue Jays fell to 65-70 and are now in last place of the American League East. Toronto has gone 4-6 over their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the last Wild Card spot in the American League.

Right-hander Dylan Cease is set to take the mount for Toronto on Friday. He enters Friday’s game with an 8-5 record and a 2.37 ERA in 144.1 innings. Cease leads the American League with 209 strikeouts.

Mariners Right Now

Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners have also announced their starting lineup for the first game of the series.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mariners 8/28 R. Arozarena LF D. Canzone DH J. Rodríguez CF J. Naylor 1B C. Raleigh C C. Young 2B T. Ward RF J. Crawford 3B B. Rodden SS E. Hancock SP”

At 64-70, the Mariners are four games behind a Wild Card berth in the American League. Seattle has gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Jose Esquer Jose Esquer is a Mexican-American sportswriter and communications student based in San Diego, CA. His work spans football, basketball, baseball, and soccer. He has written for platforms like RotoWire and DolphinsTalk. You can find him on Twitter/X @JEsquer8, usually talking Dolphins, world football, or both. More about Jose Esquer

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Change Before Mariners Series

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