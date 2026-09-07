Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Decision Before Athletics Series

The Toronto Blue Jays announced a change to Ernie Clement before their series against the Athletics.

Toronto is set to kick off a pivotal three-game series against the Athletics on Monday. The Blue Jays enter play with a record of 72-72.

First pitch is set for 10:05 p.m. ET.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Decision

The Blue Jays will kick off a pivotal series against the Athletics as Toronto is chasing down a playoff spot.

Toronto announced its lineup on Monday in the series opener and Ernie Clement is back in the lineup. Clement was given the day off on Sunday amid his cold streak at the plate.

The Blue Jays lineup on Monday is as follows:

B. Bateman CF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

K. Okamoto 3B

N. Lukes RF

E. Clement 2B

A. Giménez SS

M. Straw LF

The Blue Jays will be starting Dylan Cease on Monday in the series opener.

Clement is a fan favorite and was the starting second baseman for the American League in the All-Star Game this year. He’s hitting .275 with 9 home runs and 46 RBIs this season.

However, as of late, Clement’s bat has struggled as he’s hitting .185 with 0 home runs and 3 RBIs, while he’s struck out 7 times in his last 15 games. Although the bat has struggled, he remains a solid defensive player, and perhaps the day off on Sunday was a good reset for Clement for the stretch run.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are back in playoff contention and enter play on Monday with 0.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Toronto is playing great baseball as of late, and they believe everyone is stepping up.

“We’re just playing good ball. Everybody’s got a hand in this,” Max Scherzer said over the weekend. “Starters, relievers, hitters, defense, you name it. The catchers are doing great. It takes a team effort to get wins in the big leagues and that’s what we’re doing. You’re seeing guys up and down the roster contribute here, and across the organization, too. Pitchers are coming up and down, we’re dealing with pitching injuries left and right, but guys have come in and plugged a hole. When you get that as an organization, you asked why we’re winning? That’s why we’re winning.”

Clement, meanwhile, echoed Scherzer’s words and is pleased with how the Blue Jays are playing.

“It just feels like we’re going out there and playing,” Clement said. “Nobody’s stressed out. Nobody’s worried about their own personal stats. Everybody’s just going out there and playing and trying to win, and that’s when we’re at our best. We’re worried about one thing and one thing only, and that’s winning.”

Toronto is 72-72.