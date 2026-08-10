Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Makes Honest Admission on Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to kick off a crucial four-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Toronto has struggled this season, but the Blue Jays have started to play better baseball as of late. The Blue Jays are 7-4 in their last 11 and are still in the Wild Card race, despite selling off some assets at the trade deadline.

So, ahead of their series against the Red Sox, Clement, who was the AL’s starting second baseman, believes this series could very well determine the season for Toronto.

“This could be our season,” Clement said. “If we play really, really well, it’s going to put us in a great position. We’re just going to show up every day and try to take care of business.”

The Blue Jays will play the Red Sox for four, host the New York Yankees for three, and then go on a six-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Rays and Yankees. So, that stretch is critical for the Blue Jays if they are going to go on a run towards the playoffs.

And, Clement believes the Blue Jays are playing much better and are more dangerous now.

“We’re playing with a lot of energy and playing like we’ve got nothing to lose at this point,” Clement said. “That’s a dangerous team, the one that plays with nothing to lose. We feel really good about how we’ve been playing. We can’t really look at the standings — just go out there and take it day by day.”

Toronto is 56-63.

Blue Jays Still ‘Believe’

Although Toronto’s playoff odds are slim, the Blue Jays still have faith in the group.

Toronto showed flashes of returning to form, and Blue Jays slugger George Springer said everyone in the locker room still believes.

“Everybody still believes, from our front office all the way to our locker room,” Springer said. “We’re one good stretch away from being right where we want to be.”

Springer, however, knows this next stretch is key if the Blue Jays are going to go on a run.

“Those are obviously some really good teams who are playing extremely well,” Springer said. “I think everybody understands the task at hand and everybody understands that it’s going to take all of us to get to where we want to go. It’s not an easy road, but I like the way that we’ve been playing.”

Toronto is 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, but has to pass six teams.

Toronto’s Rotation Against Red Sox

The Blue Jays are coming off a series win over the Philadelphia Phillies and now return home against Boston.

On Monday, Toronto will start Jameson Taillon, whom they acquired from the Chicago Cubs before the deadline after he was DFA’d. The Blue Jays will then turn to Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease, and Jose Soriano takes the ball on Wednesday, with Max Scherzer starting on Thursday in the series finale.

Toronto likely has to go 3-1 to still remain in the playoff mix, so, as Clement said, this series could determine the Blue Jays’ season.