Toronto Blue Jays Star Ernie Clement Makes Heartfelt Post Before White Sox Series

On Friday evening, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox in Canada.

They lost by a score of 12-4.

Ernie Clement finished with two hits and two strikeouts.

Blue Jays Star Ernie Clement Makes Heartfelt Post

Ahead of their series with the White Sox (and after the All-Star Break), Clement made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “What an unbelievable experience in Philly celebrating 250…thank you to everyone! Awesome time with the boys and happy we had the chance to meet a ton of great people. Can’t wait to get back to work and make some more memories north of the border in ‘26!”

There were over 21,000 likes on his post in ten hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mamastewof2: “Canada is so proud to have you as a Jay! You’re an honorary Canadian”

@erndoghits: “Definition of the goat can’t wait to see what u cook up in the second half 🔥”

@kallen_hotaling6: “Let’s go Ern Dog. Let’s start the playoff push now”

@ettaandjamiesmommy: “Couldn’t have been happier for the three blue jays that were there. All three of you deserved it. And I’m glad you came away with a win too!”

@rebslaudi18: “Ernie we are so proud of you. I can’t believe this was your first All-Star game. Watching you shine like a superstar on that field was absolutely amazing. That’s my Ern Dog right there 🐶⚾️💙🤍”