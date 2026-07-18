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Toronto Blue Jays Star Ernie Clement Makes Heartfelt Post Before White Sox Series

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 19: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after scoring a run during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners in game six of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox in Canada.

They lost by a score of 12-4.

Ernie Clement finished with two hits and two strikeouts.

Blue Jays Star Ernie Clement Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyErnie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays prepares to field a ground ball during the first inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of their series with the White Sox (and after the All-Star Break), Clement made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “What an unbelievable experience in Philly celebrating 250…thank you to everyone! Awesome time with the boys and happy we had the chance to meet a ton of great people. Can’t wait to get back to work and make some more memories north of the border in ‘26!”

There were over 21,000 likes on his post in ten hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mamastewof2: “Canada is so proud to have you as a Jay! You’re an honorary Canadian”

@erndoghits: “Definition of the goat can’t wait to see what u cook up in the second half 🔥”

@kallen_hotaling6: “Let’s go Ern Dog. Let’s start the playoff push now”

GettyErnie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

@ettaandjamiesmommy: “Couldn’t have been happier for the three blue jays that were there. All three of you deserved it. And I’m glad you came away with a win too!”

@rebslaudi18: “Ernie we are so proud of you. I can’t believe this was your first All-Star game. Watching you shine like a superstar on that field was absolutely amazing. That’s my Ern Dog right there 🐶⚾️💙🤍”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Star Ernie Clement Makes Heartfelt Post Before White Sox Series

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