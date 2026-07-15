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Toronto Blue Jays Star Ernie Clement Makes Honest Statement About Losing World Series

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 01: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after flying out to end the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on November 01, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Ernie Clement helped the American League beat the National League by a score of 4-0 at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

The Toronto Blue Jays star is in the middle of a very strong season.

He is batting .296 with 106 hits, eight home runs, 32 RBIs, 42 runs and three stolen bases in 93 games.

Clement Makes Statement About Losing World Series

GettyErnie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after their 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Before the All-Star Game, Clement was asked about losing the 2025 World Series in an interview with FOX.

Derek Jeter: “I tell you Ernie we had a great time watching you play last year. Now thinking back at the World Series and I’m saying it from experience because I’ve never gotten over it. Have you gotten over the World Series loss? And what’s your approach going into this season?”

Clement: “I’m never going to get over the loss. There’s no doubt about that. But there’s so many things we can learn from it. When I look back on it there’s a lot of positive thoughts about it. It was such a cool experience. I got to experience it with an amazing group of guys. And we’re hungry to get back. Once you get there and get that taste of winning and making it to the World Series and being so darn close you will do anything to get back.”

Clement was picked in the 4th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his fourth season with the Blue Jays.

Before Toronto, the 30-year-old spent time with the Guardians and Athletics over six total seasons in the MLB.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com wrote (on June 22): “When the #BlueJays signed Ernie Clement in the spring of 2023, I didn’t even write a story. It was just another depth move, which is the beauty of this. From being DFA’d by the A’s to the World Series, WBC and leading the AL in All-Star voting. He’s the best story on this team.”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 45-51 record in 96 games.

They will host the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Star Ernie Clement Makes Honest Statement About Losing World Series

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