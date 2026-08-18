Blue Jays Ernie Clement Shuffled in the Lineup Ahead of Crucial Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball in recent times, and with a weekend series win over the American League East rival New York Yankees, optimism grows for the team that was in the World Series less than 12 months ago.

There’s still plenty more work to be done, but with the team now having won six straight series, they are just 0.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, with their next two series being increasingly important. For the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, the team are once again without Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and while the lineup still looks solid, the team have made an intriguing decision on star infielder Ernie Clement.

Ernie Clement Hits 8th Against the Tampa Bay Rays

One player that’s been important to Toronto’s success all season long has been Ernie Clement, and given his contact abilities and the versatility on the infield, he has led from the front wherever he is in the lineup.

Lately, he’s been shifted around even more than normal, and after hitting sixth in the series finale against the Yankees, the Blue Jays recent lineup announcement shows that he’ll be hitting 8th once again while playing second base.

Earlier in the season as Toronto were battling through their injury issues, Clement played a role at the top of the order, but with the arrival of Brett Bateman and the return to form of Nathan Lukes, Clement has found himself more often than not at the bottom of the lineup. Down there he’s managed to succeed well, as Clement is hitting .333 in 27 plate appearances while hitting 8th in the order, and if the top of the order can keep finding success, Clement being down in the order helps give this team plenty of length.

Can the Blue Jays get Back to the World Series?

Just a month ago, even posing that question would have been met with ridicule, but given the recent momentum in Toronto, the team are banging on the door in the American League, and with a good rotation and arguably the best bullpen in all of baseball, teams in the AL won’t want to see them down the stretch.

Of course, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being at way, way less than his best in 2026 hasn’t helped, but if he can find his swing when he’s activated from the Injured List, this team could shape up to be one of the best in the IL by the end of September and the regular season.

Ultimately, this momentum doesn’t mean much if they can’t capitalize and keep it going, but for now, if Clement and the rest of the lineup can succeed when the pitching staff sets the tone, this could be one of the best teams in all of baseball down the stretch.