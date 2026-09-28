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Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Predicted to Trade All-Star After Nightmare Season

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New York Mets v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 01: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre on July 01, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays ended their miserable 2026 season with a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

With this victory, the Blue Jays finished the campaign with a very underwhelming 79-83 record and have many questions following them heading into the offseason.

Now, with the Blue Jays’ season over, they are being predicted to trade one of their All-Star players during the offseason.

Ernie Clement Predicted to Be Traded by the Blue Jays This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 26: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays tags a runner out Hector Rodriguez #43 on a steal attempt of the Cincinnati Reds out during the second inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 26, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

In a recent article for FanSided, Jake Elman predicted that the Blue Jays will move on from All-Star utility player Ernie Clement this offseason.

“Hot take! Yes, we know that Clement led the AL in All-Star votes this summer, and he deserves kudos for turning his career around in Toronto. That said, the Blue Jays only owe so much loyalty to a utility infielder who turns 31 next March and has two years of team control left,” Elman wrote.

With the Blue Jays clearing needing to shake up their roster, it would be understandable if they moved on from Clement this offseason. He is entering the offseason with higher trade value, so it is fair to wonder if Toronto could flip him to strengthen their roster elsewhere.

Looking at Clement

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays reaches first on a fielders choice during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

While the Blue Jays had a rough 2026 season, Clement had himself a solid year overall. Even if he struggled down the stretch, he made his first career All-Star Game this campaign.

In 158 games during this season with Toronto, Clement recorded nine home runs, 48 RBI, and a .259 batting average. With numbers like these, he could generate some interest from teams looking to boost their infield. This is especially so when noting that he can play multiple positions due to his versatility.

Blue Jays Have a Decision to Make With Clement

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 10: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays loses the ball as Eli White #38 of the Boston Red Sox slides safely into second base on his steals attempt in the eighth inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

At the end of the day, it is clear that Toronto has a decision to make with Clement this offseason. If they believe he can regain his All-Star form next season, it would be understandable if they kept him around.

Yet, at the same time, selling high on Clement this offseason would have the potential to benefit the Blue Jays. It will be interesting to see if they move him from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Predicted to Trade All-Star After Nightmare Season

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