Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Predicted to Trade All-Star After Nightmare Season

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays ended their miserable 2026 season with a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

With this victory, the Blue Jays finished the campaign with a very underwhelming 79-83 record and have many questions following them heading into the offseason.

Now, with the Blue Jays’ season over, they are being predicted to trade one of their All-Star players during the offseason.

Ernie Clement Predicted to Be Traded by the Blue Jays This Offseason

In a recent article for FanSided, Jake Elman predicted that the Blue Jays will move on from All-Star utility player Ernie Clement this offseason.

“Hot take! Yes, we know that Clement led the AL in All-Star votes this summer, and he deserves kudos for turning his career around in Toronto. That said, the Blue Jays only owe so much loyalty to a utility infielder who turns 31 next March and has two years of team control left,” Elman wrote.

With the Blue Jays clearing needing to shake up their roster, it would be understandable if they moved on from Clement this offseason. He is entering the offseason with higher trade value, so it is fair to wonder if Toronto could flip him to strengthen their roster elsewhere.

Looking at Clement

While the Blue Jays had a rough 2026 season, Clement had himself a solid year overall. Even if he struggled down the stretch, he made his first career All-Star Game this campaign.

In 158 games during this season with Toronto, Clement recorded nine home runs, 48 RBI, and a .259 batting average. With numbers like these, he could generate some interest from teams looking to boost their infield. This is especially so when noting that he can play multiple positions due to his versatility.

Blue Jays Have a Decision to Make With Clement

At the end of the day, it is clear that Toronto has a decision to make with Clement this offseason. If they believe he can regain his All-Star form next season, it would be understandable if they kept him around.

Yet, at the same time, selling high on Clement this offseason would have the potential to benefit the Blue Jays. It will be interesting to see if they move him from here.