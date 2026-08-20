Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Signs With New MLB Team

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays finished their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (in Florida).

They won by a score of 5-1 (and took two out of three in the series).

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet wrote: “Blue Jays beat the Rays 5-1, take two of three at the Trop. Shane Bieber allowed one run over seven innings while throwing a season-high 101 pitches as Kaz Okamoto, Nathan Lukes and Daz Cameron each went deep. They’re off to New York for three vs the Yankees beginning tomorrow.”

Former Blue Jays All-Star Signs With New Team

Also on Thursday, news came out that a former Blue Jays All-Star had signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB.com wrote (on August 20): “Arizona Diamondbacks signed free agent 3B Santiago Espinal to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 20): “3B Santiago Espinal assigned to Reno Aces.”

The 31-year-old had spent the first four years of his career with the Blue Jays.

He then spent two seasons on the Cincinnati Reds.

Most recently, Espinal appeared in 36 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season.

Social Media Reacts To Espinal Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@DbacksStatsInfo: “Take it for what it’s worth but the #Dbacks have signed INF Santiago Espinal to an MiLB deal. Espinal hit .268 over 36 games with the Dodgers this year. He’s played in 615 career MLB games. Yes, he can play second base.”

Reno Aces: “Santiago Espinal: Reno Ace 💪 The @dbacks have signed INF Santiago Espinal to a Minor League Free Agent Contract and assigned him to Triple-A Reno!”

Aaron Hughes: “The #Dbacks have officially agreed to a minor league deal with infielder Santiago Espinal. This is a depth move with the number of question marks looming around the infield”

@SleeperDbacks: “#Dbacks have signed Santiago Espinal. The veteran second baseman joins the club after Mike Hazen’s meeting with Ketel Marte.”