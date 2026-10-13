TORONTO, ON - JUNE 17: Derek Law #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the first inning during MLB game action against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Rogers Centre on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
In his lone season with Toronto, Law posted a 4.90 ERA with a 1.67 WHIP and 67 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings.
Law spent this past season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.
The right-hander allowed one run in nine innings across seven outings with Arizona this year. He spent most of the season in Triple-A.
The San Francisco Giants selected Law in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Miami Dade College, Kendall Campus.
Law made his MLB debut with San Francisco in 2016.
The right-hander pitched for the Giants through the 2018 season before joining the Blue Jays in 2019.
Law didn’t make a single MLB appearance in 2020. Since then, he has logged innings for the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and Diamondbacks. He didn’t pitch in the majors last year before throwing for Arizona this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher officially became a free agent on Monday amid the American and National League Championship Series.
Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Officially Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs