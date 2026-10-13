Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Officially Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

Unfortunately, the Toronto Blue Jays are watching the MLB playoffs from home.

Just four teams remain in the postseason. The Cleveland Guardians are playing the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

On Monday, the Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the NLCS with a Game 2 win. The Guardians took a 1-0 lead with a Game 1 victory.

Also on Monday, a former Blue Jays pitcher officially became an MLB free agent.

Former Blue Jays RHP Derek Law Officially Becomes Free Agent

Former Blue Jays right-hander Derek Law elected free agency on Monday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“RHP Derek Law elected free agency.”

Looking at ex-Blue Jays RHP Derek Law

Law, 36, pitched for the Blue Jays in 2019.

In his lone season with Toronto, Law posted a 4.90 ERA with a 1.67 WHIP and 67 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings.

Law spent this past season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

The right-hander allowed one run in nine innings across seven outings with Arizona this year. He spent most of the season in Triple-A.

The San Francisco Giants selected Law in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Miami Dade College, Kendall Campus.

Law made his MLB debut with San Francisco in 2016.

The right-hander pitched for the Giants through the 2018 season before joining the Blue Jays in 2019.

Law didn’t make a single MLB appearance in 2020. Since then, he has logged innings for the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and Diamondbacks. He didn’t pitch in the majors last year before throwing for Arizona this season.