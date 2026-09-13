Hi, Subscriber

Failed Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Out For Season After Thriving With New Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 7: Matt Waldron #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Blue Jays won 5-4. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will look to win their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Canada.

They are coming off a 7-3 win on Saturday to tie up the series at 1-1.

Failed Blue Jays Pitcher Out For Season After Thriving

GettyMatt Waldron #56 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Nationals Park on August 31, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Earlier this year, the Blue Jays acquired Matt Waldron off waivers (via the San Diego Padres).

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Toronto Blue Jays claimed RHP Matt Waldron off waivers from San Diego Padres.”

Waldron struggled during his time in Toronto.

He went 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA in four games.

After getting designated for assignment, he was claimed by the Washington Nationals.

MLB.com wrote (on August 22): “Washington Nationals claimed RHP Matt Waldron off waivers from Toronto Blue Jays.”

GettyMatt Waldron #56 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Nationals Park on August 26, 2026 in Washington, DC.

With Washington, Waldron allowed no runs in three games.

However, he recently got injured (and it’s now been announced that he is out for the remainder of the 2026 season).

Nationals Communications wrote (on September 12): “The Nationals have announced the following roster moves: -Claimed right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton off outright waivers from the New York Yankees. He has been optioned to Double-A Harrisburg. -Transferred right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron to the 60-day Injured List.”

Looking At Waldron Prior To Toronto And Washington

GettyMatt Waldron #61 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on June 08, 2024 in San Diego, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Failed Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Out For Season After Thriving With New Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x