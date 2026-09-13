Failed Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Out For Season After Thriving With New Team

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will look to win their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Canada.

They are coming off a 7-3 win on Saturday to tie up the series at 1-1.

Failed Blue Jays Pitcher Out For Season After Thriving

Earlier this year, the Blue Jays acquired Matt Waldron off waivers (via the San Diego Padres).

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Toronto Blue Jays claimed RHP Matt Waldron off waivers from San Diego Padres.”

Waldron struggled during his time in Toronto.

He went 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA in four games.

After getting designated for assignment, he was claimed by the Washington Nationals.

MLB.com wrote (on August 22): “Washington Nationals claimed RHP Matt Waldron off waivers from Toronto Blue Jays.”

With Washington, Waldron allowed no runs in three games.

However, he recently got injured (and it’s now been announced that he is out for the remainder of the 2026 season).

Nationals Communications wrote (on September 12): “The Nationals have announced the following roster moves: -Claimed right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton off outright waivers from the New York Yankees. He has been optioned to Double-A Harrisburg. -Transferred right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron to the 60-day Injured List.”

Looking At Waldron Prior To Toronto And Washington