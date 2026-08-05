Blue Jays Fans Are Heartbroken After Latest Kevin Gausman News

The Toronto Blue Jays made some difficult decisions ahead of the MLB trade deadline. One of those decisions was trading starting pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

Gausman was viewed as one of the most likely players to be traded ahead of the deadline this year. Thankfully, the Blue Jays were able to send him to a place he could contend for a World Series run this season.

While Toronto was happy with the package it received in return for Gausman, seeing him leave town has been emotional for the fan base.

Now that the trade is official, Gausman took to his X page to share a heartfelt goodbye.

“Toronto,” Gausman wrote. “So many great memories with amazing people that i will cherish forever! Getting to represent an entire country was truly an honour that i never took for granted! Love you all!”

Blue Jays Fans Are Sending a Lot of Love to Kevin Gausman

It didn’t take long for Blue Jays fans to respond to Gausman’s goodbye. He was clearly very well liked by the fan base.

“You repped the whole damn Nation with class & supreme talent. We are expecting for you to resign with the Jays in the off season,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “All Gaus, No Brakes! Best of luck to you, Gausy!”

“The Gausman family is always welcome! Honerary Canadians to the fullest. Thank you for always being you,” a third comment read.

A fourth fan said, “Love you so much Gaus. Good luck the rest of the way with the Cubs and go get em!! You repped ALL of Canada with such dignity and pride. I hope there’s a way you can come back next year. Cheers pal.”

“We love you Kevin and thank you for giving us hope, and a chance to topple the very best. Stay safe! Toronto is your home!!” yet another comment said.

What Are the Blue Jays Losing in Kevin Gausman?

So far this season, the 35-year-old starting pitcher has made 23 starts. He went 5-10 in those appearances to go along with a 4.38 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, a 3.5 K/BB ratio, and 127.1 innings pitched.

Last year in Toronto, Gausman ended up making 32 starts. He compiled a 10-11 record, a 3.59 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 193 innings of work completed.

Gausman was the kind of pitcher for the Blue Jays who could be depended on. In big games, he usually showed up. That is something Toronto will miss.

Hopefully, Gausman is able to find success with the Cubs. That is, unless he’s pitching against the Blue Jays.