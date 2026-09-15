Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Quietly Playing For Another MLB Team

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Detroit Tigers in Canada.

The Blue Jays lost by a score of 6-5.

Former Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Quietly Playing For Twins

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays prospect is currently playing for the Minnesota Twins.

Austin Martin (who was the 5th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays) has appeared in 112 games this season.

He is batting .237 with 68 hits, three home runs, 23 RBIs, 42 runs and 12 stolen bases.

Looking At Martin’s Career

Martin never appeared in a game for the Blue Jays (at the MLB level).

After a brief stint with their Minor League system, he was traded to the Twins (in 2021).

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2021): “Minnesota Twins traded RHP Jose Berrios to Toronto Blue Jays for SS Austin Martin and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson.”

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Twins).

Over 255 career games, Martin is batting .253 with 171 hits, five home runs, 46 RBIs, 105 runs and 30 stolen bases.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 75-76 record in 151 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Looking At The Twins Right Now

On the other side, the Twins are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 70-80 record in 150 games.

They are in the middle of a series with the New York Yankees (at home).