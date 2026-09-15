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Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Quietly Playing For Another MLB Team

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 9: Austin Martin #16 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after hitting a single against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning of the game at Target Field on August 9, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Steven Garcia/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Detroit Tigers in Canada.

The Blue Jays lost by a score of 6-5.

Former Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Quietly Playing For Twins

GettyAustin Martin #16 of the Minnesota Twins bats during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 02, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays prospect is currently playing for the Minnesota Twins.

Austin Martin (who was the 5th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays) has appeared in 112 games this season.

He is batting .237 with 68 hits, three home runs, 23 RBIs, 42 runs and 12 stolen bases.

Looking At Martin’s Career

GettyAustin Martin #16 of the Minnesota Twins looks on after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Target Field on August 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Martin never appeared in a game for the Blue Jays (at the MLB level).

After a brief stint with their Minor League system, he was traded to the Twins (in 2021).

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2021): “Minnesota Twins traded RHP Jose Berrios to Toronto Blue Jays for SS Austin Martin and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson.”

GettyAustin Martin #16 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of the game at Target Field on August 10, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Twins).

Over 255 career games, Martin is batting .253 with 171 hits, five home runs, 46 RBIs, 105 runs and 30 stolen bases.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a 3 run home run in the seventh inning during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on September 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 75-76 record in 151 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Looking At The Twins Right Now

GettyDean Kremer #13 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On the other side, the Twins are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 70-80 record in 150 games.

They are in the middle of a series with the New York Yankees (at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Quietly Playing For Another MLB Team

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