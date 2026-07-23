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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still Remains A Free Agent 30 Days After Release

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TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 18: Aaron Sanchez #41 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he walks back to the dugout after pitching in the third inning against the Cleveland Indians during game four of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 18, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays finished their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

They won by a score of 3-1.

Despite the victory, the Blue Jays still dropped three out of four in the series.

Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still Remains A Free Agent

GettyRelief pitcher Aaron Sanchez #45 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of the spring training game at Surprise Stadium on March 11, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona.

Last month, the Kansas City Royals released Aaron Sanchez from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on June 23): “Omaha Storm Chasers released RHP Aaron Sanchez.”

One month later (on July 23), Sanchez still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up the 34-year-old before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Sanchez

GettyAaron Sanchez #41 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the sixth inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers on June 7, 2016 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.

Sanchez was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He played 5.5 seasons for the franchise at the start of his career.

In 2016, Sanchez was among the best pitchers in the MLB (and made the All-Star Game).

Over 30 starts, he went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA.

GettyAaron Sanchez #41 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch during the 87th Annual MLB All-Star Game at PETCO Park on July 12, 2016 in San Diego, California.

Sanchez then had stints with the San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals and Houston Astros over eight MLB seasons.

He has gone 38-38 with a 4.16 ERA in 174 career games (113 starts).

That said, Sanchez has not pitched in an MLB game since the 2022 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still Remains A Free Agent 30 Days After Release

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