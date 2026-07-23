Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still Remains A Free Agent 30 Days After Release

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays finished their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

They won by a score of 3-1.

Despite the victory, the Blue Jays still dropped three out of four in the series.

Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still Remains A Free Agent

Last month, the Kansas City Royals released Aaron Sanchez from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on June 23): “Omaha Storm Chasers released RHP Aaron Sanchez.”

One month later (on July 23), Sanchez still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up the 34-year-old before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Sanchez

Sanchez was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He played 5.5 seasons for the franchise at the start of his career.

In 2016, Sanchez was among the best pitchers in the MLB (and made the All-Star Game).

Over 30 starts, he went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA.

Sanchez then had stints with the San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals and Houston Astros over eight MLB seasons.

He has gone 38-38 with a 4.16 ERA in 174 career games (113 starts).

That said, Sanchez has not pitched in an MLB game since the 2022 season.