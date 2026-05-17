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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Demoted By Current MLB Team

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Alek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on against the National League during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Angels will look to avoid getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

They are coming off a 15-2 loss on Saturday.

Alek Manoah went 1.1 innings, allowing six hits and eight earned runs.

Former Blue Jays All-Star Demoted

GettyPitcher Alek Manoah #47 of the Los Angeles Angels rubs his shoulder during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 8, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

Following Sunday’s game, the Angels sent Manoah to Triple-A.

Taylor Blake Ward of Baseball America wrote: “Alek Manoah has been optioned to AAA Salt Lake, he allowed nine runs last night and saw his fastball sit 84-86 once he got over 30 pitches”

Manoah is in his first season with the Angels.

He had let up zero runs in his first two games before Saturday’s rough outing.

GettyShohei Ohtani #17 rounds third base after connecting for a three run inside the park homerun as Alek Manoah #47 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the eighth inning of a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Manoah spent the first four seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He made the MLB All-Star Game in 2022, going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 games.

The 28-year-old was the 11th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts To Manoah’s Performance

GettyPitcher Alek Manoah #47 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre on May 8, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about Manoah:

@BlueJayEnjoyer: “85MPH fastball from Alek Manoah, yet he was pumping 92 against us for his like 2 innings of work. What happened to him man”

@joshgitt1987: “That’s an outing that gets most pitchers DFA’d. Like I said, Alek Manoah fell off bad.”

@417elidean: “I tried explaining to my fiancée how good Alek Manoah was in 2022 while we were watching the game and she didn’t believe me.”

@Damon98_: “Alek Manoah is sitting 85-86 with his *fastball* and topping out at 88. Statcast is misclassifying them as changeups because they’re so slow.”

Angels And Blue Jays Right Now

GettyAlek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the second inning during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The Blue Jays are currently 20-25 in 45 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

Meanwhile, the Angels are at the bottom of the American League West with a 16-30 record in 46 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Demoted By Current MLB Team

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