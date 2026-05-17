Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Demoted By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Angels will look to avoid getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

They are coming off a 15-2 loss on Saturday.

Alek Manoah went 1.1 innings, allowing six hits and eight earned runs.

Former Blue Jays All-Star Demoted

Following Sunday’s game, the Angels sent Manoah to Triple-A.

Taylor Blake Ward of Baseball America wrote: “Alek Manoah has been optioned to AAA Salt Lake, he allowed nine runs last night and saw his fastball sit 84-86 once he got over 30 pitches”

Manoah is in his first season with the Angels.

He had let up zero runs in his first two games before Saturday’s rough outing.

Manoah spent the first four seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He made the MLB All-Star Game in 2022, going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 games.

The 28-year-old was the 11th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts To Manoah’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Manoah:

@BlueJayEnjoyer: “85MPH fastball from Alek Manoah, yet he was pumping 92 against us for his like 2 innings of work. What happened to him man”

@joshgitt1987: “That’s an outing that gets most pitchers DFA’d. Like I said, Alek Manoah fell off bad.”

@417elidean: “I tried explaining to my fiancée how good Alek Manoah was in 2022 while we were watching the game and she didn’t believe me.”

@Damon98_: “Alek Manoah is sitting 85-86 with his *fastball* and topping out at 88. Statcast is misclassifying them as changeups because they’re so slow.”

Angels And Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently 20-25 in 45 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

Meanwhile, the Angels are at the bottom of the American League West with a 16-30 record in 46 games.