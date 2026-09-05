Former Toronto Blue Jays 88-Game MLB Player Returns to Team He Willingly Left

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win richer in their new series against the Kansas City Royals. Meanwhile, in other Blue Jays news, Shaun Anderson has signed with an MLB team.

The Blue Jays defeated the Royals by a 9-2 score on Friday night. While they won the battle, they lost Jameson Taillon to another injury, relying on Joe Mantiply, Braydon Fisher, Brendon Little, and Michael Lorenzen to finish the game.

Former Toronto Blue Jays 88-Game MLB Player Signs With the Los Angeles Angels

On September 4th, 2026, the Los Angeles Angels announced the signing and assignment of Anderson.

The MiLB Transactions Log website wrote: “Los Angeles Angels signed free agent RHP Shaun Anderson to a minor league contract.”

Anderson is a 31-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-6, 228-pound hurler has 88 games of MLB experience under his belt.

Shaun Anderson Was Recently Released by the Angels…More Than Once

Anderson has been with the Angels organization for quite some time.

On February 12th, 2025, he first signed with the Angels on a minor league contract. Since then, he has elected free agency seven times. After every single one of those times, he has consequently signed a new minor league contract with the Angels.

During the 2026 season alone, he has gone through this cycle three times.

Shaun Anderson’s Tenure With the Toronto Blue Jays

Anderson was with the Blue Jays for the 2022 season. During that season, he played MLB games in addition to Triple-A.

The Blue Jays claimed Anderson off waivers from the San Diego Padres. After that, he played one game for Toronto, where he surrendered four hits and two earned runs in one inning.

He spent the bulk of his tenure with the Blue Jays in Triple-A. Anderson recorded 76 strikeouts, two holds, and one save with the Buffalo Bisons. He threw 88 innings in 36 games, with 15 of those games being starts.

Anderson has made stops with the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, and Miami Marlins, as well as the Blue Jays, Angels, and Padres.

It’s unfortunate he didn’t see much success with the Blue Jays, but he appears to have found an arrangement with the Angels that works for him.