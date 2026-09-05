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Former Toronto Blue Jays 88-Game MLB Player Returns to Team He Willingly Left

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TORONTO, ON - JUNE 27: Shaun Anderson #64 and Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate a 7-2 win over the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on June 27, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win richer in their new series against the Kansas City Royals. Meanwhile, in other Blue Jays news, Shaun Anderson has signed with an MLB team.

The Blue Jays defeated the Royals by a 9-2 score on Friday night. While they won the battle, they lost Jameson Taillon to another injury, relying on Joe Mantiply, Braydon Fisher, Brendon Little, and Michael Lorenzen to finish the game.

Former Toronto Blue Jays 88-Game MLB Player Signs With the Los Angeles Angels

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: Shaun Anderson #64 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates after striking out Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the eleventh inning of a baseball game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 05, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

On September 4th, 2026, the Los Angeles Angels announced the signing and assignment of Anderson.

The MiLB Transactions Log website wrote: “Los Angeles Angels signed free agent RHP Shaun Anderson to a minor league contract.”

Anderson is a 31-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-6, 228-pound hurler has 88 games of MLB experience under his belt.

Shaun Anderson Was Recently Released by the Angels…More Than Once

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Shaun Anderson #64 of the Los Angeles Angels throws Luis Campusano #12 of the San Diego Padres out at first in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 17, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Anderson has been with the Angels organization for quite some time.

On February 12th, 2025, he first signed with the Angels on a minor league contract. Since then, he has elected free agency seven times. After every single one of those times, he has consequently signed a new minor league contract with the Angels.

During the 2026 season alone, he has gone through this cycle three times.

Shaun Anderson’s Tenure With the Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – MARCH 19: Shaun Anderson #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during Photo Day at TD Ballpark on March 19, 2022 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Anderson was with the Blue Jays for the 2022 season. During that season, he played MLB games in addition to Triple-A.

The Blue Jays claimed Anderson off waivers from the San Diego Padres. After that, he played one game for Toronto, where he surrendered four hits and two earned runs in one inning.

He spent the bulk of his tenure with the Blue Jays in Triple-A. Anderson recorded 76 strikeouts, two holds, and one save with the Buffalo Bisons. He threw 88 innings in 36 games, with 15 of those games being starts.

Anderson has made stops with the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, and Miami Marlins, as well as the Blue Jays, Angels, and Padres.

It’s unfortunate he didn’t see much success with the Blue Jays, but he appears to have found an arrangement with the Angels that works for him.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Former Toronto Blue Jays 88-Game MLB Player Returns to Team He Willingly Left

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