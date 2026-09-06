Recently Traded Toronto Blue Jays 25-Year-Old Released By New MLB Team

The Toronto Blue Jays are up 2-0 against the Kansas City Royals after securing a 4-3 victory on Saturday night. Aside from that Blue Jays news, more news has emerged regarding Leo Jimenez.

With Saturday night’s victory in the bag, the Blue Jays find themselves once again in the final AL Wild Card position. They are tied with the Cleveland Guardians for the final position and are six games back of the Boston Red Sox for the second AL Wild Card spot.

Recently Traded Toronto Blue Jays 25-Year-Old Released by Miami Marlins

While the Blue Jays are winning games, other MLB clubs are announcing the release of players.

For instance, the Miami Marlins announced Jimenez’s release. You can find the announcement on MLB.com: “Miami Marlins released 3B Leo Jiménez.”

Jimenez is a 25-year-old infielder who played 66 games for the Marlins before his release this year. In those games, he recorded 33 hits, four doubles, two home runs, and 14 RBIs to go along with a .199 batting average.

The Blue Jays traded Jimenez to the Marlins for Dub Gleed and future considerations on March 29th, 2026.

How Dub Gleed Is Doing With the Toronto Blue Jays Organization

Meanwhile, Gleed is enjoying a strong season across multiple Blue Jays minor league affiliates.

He has split his time between the Vancouver Canadians and New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Across the two teams, Gleed has played 109 games.

The 24-year-old has recorded 113 hits, 23 doubles, two triples, 60 RBIs, and 19 home runs.

The Toronto Blue Jays Won the Leo Jimenez Trade

Given how Gleed has performed in the minors, and Jimenez being released, this looks like a trade that the Blue Jays are walking away from as winners.

However, they can win this trade another way.

It’s not unheard of for players to return to teams that they gelled with after being released by new teams. So, the Blue Jays could bring Jimenez back into the fold.

But why would the Blue Jays bring someone back like Jimenez?

Well, he batted well with the Buffalo Bisons in 2025. He owned a .304 batting average in 19 games. If he can hit that again, it’s at least worth considering bringing him back for minor league depth.

Of all the ideas that the Blue Jays could have, this is not even close to the worst.