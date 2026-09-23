Former Cy Young Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent This Winter

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing two games with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Maryland.

They lost the first game by a score of 4-2.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

Former Cy Young Will Be A Blue Jays Free Agent

With the Blue Jays season essentially over, it’s worth noting that Shane Bieber will become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Bieber finished the 2026 season going 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA in 11 starts.

Currently, the 31-year-old is on the injured list.

MLB.com wrote (on August 24): “Toronto Blue Jays placed RHP Shane Bieber on the 15-day injured list retroactive to August 21, 2026. Right teres major inflammation.”

Looking At Bieber

Bieber was picked in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

In that span, Bieber made two All-Star Games (and won the 2020 American League Cy Young Award).

Bieber also helped the Blue Jays reach the 2025 World Series.

It will be interesting to see where he lands for the 2027 season.

There will likely be several teams interested in signing Bieber.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 77-81 record in 158 games.

Following one more game with the Orioles, the Blue Jays will close out the 2026 season when they host the Cincinnati Reds.