Blue Jays Former Cy Young Winner Has Teams ‘Leery’ About Trade

Rival teams are said to be “leery” about acquiring Toronto Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Bieber, the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner, is coming off an absolutely atrocious start for Toronto, where he allowed six walks and 4 ER in just 0.2 IP against the Washington Nationals, failing to get out of the first inning.

It was the kind of bad start that may have completely tanked his trade value ahead of the deadline, which is obviously disappointing news for Toronto’s front office, which was likely hoping to get a decent trade package for him in a deal.

Rival Teams “Leery” About Trading for Shane Bieber

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, teams have serious concerns about Bieber after his nightmare start against Washington.

“Teams are leery about trading for Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber after he lasted just two-thirds of an inning in his last start, walking six batters and pulled after 42 pitches,” Nightengale wrote.

Before the bad start against Washington, Bieber had been looking sharp for the Blue Jays, as he was coming off two straight solid starts for Toronto where he was upping his trade value for Toronto. But the poor showing against Washington was the kind of bad showing that has other teams thinking twice about picking up Bieber in a trade.

Still, despite the bad outing, Bieber is a proven veteran who has been an elite pitcher in MLB in the past. Given he is on an expiring deal making $16 million this year, of which most of the money is already paid off, any team getting him in a trade wouldn’t have much money left to pay him, and Toronto could even eat the rest of his salary to get a better trade return.

Blue Jays Open to Trading George Springer

Although it’s not exactly surprising, Nightengale also wrote that the Blue Jays are open to trading veteran designated hitter George Springer, who is finishing out the final year of his six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto.

“The Blue Jays are willing to trade George Springer, who’s in the final year of his contract, but there’s limited demand for right-handed hitting DHs,” Nightengale wrote.

Springer is 36 years old and has been struggling overall this season, just one year after being the Silver Slugger recipient as the AL’s best designated hitter. But he has been swinging the bat much better since the All-Star break, so he may have revitalized his trade value at the right time for the Blue Jays.

Any team that would be looking for a veteran DH, and one that crushes lefties, specifically, could take a shot at Springer, especially since his trade value isn’t exactly at its highest right now. Since he has 10-and-5 rights, Springer can block any trade that is presented to him, but if he believes he can go to a World Series contender in a trade, perhaps Springer would be willing to waive his 10-and-5 rights to make a trade happen to a contender.