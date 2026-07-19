Ex-Blue Jays 10-Year Veteran Pitcher Released by AL Club

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Abdiel Mendoza is a free agent after being released on Sunday.

The Seattle Mariners released the veteran right-hander, who was pitching in Double-A for the Arkansas Travelers. The move was seen on the MiLB transactions log. He was in his 10th pro season.

Mendoza signed as an International Free Agent with the Athletics in 2015 and was in the A’s organization until 2018, when he was traded to the Texas Rangers. He was in Texas’ organization until 2021, when the Toronto Blue Jays selected him in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft.

In Toronto, the right-handed pitcher spent most of his time in New Hampshire in Double-A, but did reach Triple-A Buffalo in 2024. He went 6-2 with a 2.78 ERA in 2022 in Vancouver, 2-3 with a 3.42 ERA in 2023 between High-A and Double-A. In his final season in the Blue Jays organization, he went 9-12 with a 3.71 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A, and he elected free agency after the season.

After becoming a free agent, he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers. He spent just one year in Milwaukee’s organization. He signed with the Mariners this offseason before being released.

The 5-foot-10 pitcher struggled mightily this season, which led to his being released. So, whether or not the former Blue Jays prospect will latch on with another team is to be seen.

Blue Jays Took a Flier on Mendoza

By selecting Mendoza in the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft, Toronto took a shot on the right-hander.

Although Mendoza pitched well in the minors, he never reached the MLB. However, Blue Jays analyst Nick Prasad of FanSided felt the selection in the Rule 5 draft was worth it.

“The right-handed Panamanian-born chucker is 5’10” at 160lbs,” Prasad wrote. “He’s slim-athletic built with some promising fire in his repertoire. He’s repetitive in delivery and consistent, refined mechanics. Mendoza’s weapon belt is primarily dependent on a fastball and a curveball. His fastball sits low 90s, with average late tailing movement, with a 55-60 grade on fastball command. His curveball works right-to-left with sweeping action and early break. …

“Mendoza will be a useful arm for the Blue Jays organization in 2022. His stuff is above decent and his ability to climb the organizational structure of the Rangers shows hope for his future and advancement.”

Ultimately, the Blue Jays did get some good years out of Mendoza, who reached Triple-A.

Toronto Could Become Sellers

The Blue Jays dropped a series to the Chicago White Sox, and Toronto looks like it could be sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

After the series finale, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said they need to start winning ASAP.

“We talk about it, players talk about it,” Schneider said. “We gotta start winning. That’s just the bottom line. And it doesn’t really matter how you do it. If you win 1-0, if you win 10-9, you gotta start winning. You got to just understand what the situation calls for every game and you got to go out and try to execute it. I don’t want to put pressure on the guys because the season is where it is and the calendar is where it is, but you got turn it around in a hurry.”

Toronto is 46-53 and 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.