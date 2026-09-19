BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 14: Pitcher Josh Winckowski #25 of the Boston Red Sox sits in the dugout after giving up a game-tying, three-run home run to the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning at Fenway Park on August 14, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Former Red Sox Pitcher Playing For Blue Jays Triple-A
With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Boston Red Sox pitcher is currently playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Josh Winckowski has gone 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA in five games at the Single-A and Triple-A level this year.
Looking At Winckowski
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.They are coming off a 7-1 loss on Friday.Former Red Sox Pitcher Playing For Blue Jays Triple-AWith the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Boston Red Sox pitcher is currently playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the […]
Former Red Sox Pitcher Quietly Playing For Toronto Blue Jays Triple-A Team