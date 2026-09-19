Former Red Sox Pitcher Quietly Playing For Toronto Blue Jays Triple-A Team

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

They are coming off a 7-1 loss on Friday.

Former Red Sox Pitcher Playing For Blue Jays Triple-A

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Boston Red Sox pitcher is currently playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Josh Winckowski has gone 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA in five games at the Single-A and Triple-A level this year.

Looking At Winckowski