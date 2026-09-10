Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Quietly Playing For Braves Minor League Team

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays have the day off following a series with the Athletics in California.

They are coming off a 2-0 loss on Wednesday (and dropped two out of three games in the series).

Former Blue Jays Slugger Playing In Minor Leagues

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays player is currently with the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Rowdy Tellez is batting .266 with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs in 94 games for the Gwinnett Stripers.

Tellez appeared in seven games at the MLB level (for the Braves) this year.

He is in his first season with the franchise.

Looking At Tellez

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft (by the Blue Jays).

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his MLB career in Toronto.

During the 2019 season, Tellez hit 21 home runs in 111 games.

Following the Blue Jays, Tellez (who is 31) had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers (and Braves).

He has spent part of nine seasons at the MLB level.

It will be interesting to see if he gets another chance with the Braves this year.

Looking At The Braves And Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 73-74 record in 147 games.

Meanwhile, the Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 86-61 record in 147 games.