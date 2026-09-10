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Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Quietly Playing For Braves Minor League Team

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TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Rowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits his second home run of the night in the sixth inning during a MLB game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 25, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays have the day off following a series with the Athletics in California.

They are coming off a 2-0 loss on Wednesday (and dropped two out of three games in the series).

Former Blue Jays Slugger Playing In Minor Leagues

GettyRowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays adjusts his necklace while walking back to the dugout after scoring a run during the top of the ninth inning of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 8, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays player is currently with the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Rowdy Tellez is batting .266 with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs in 94 games for the Gwinnett Stripers.

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park on June 23, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Tellez appeared in seven games at the MLB level (for the Braves) this year.

He is in his first season with the franchise.

Looking At Tellez

GettyRowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a solo homer to lead off the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on September 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft (by the Blue Jays).

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his MLB career in Toronto.

During the 2019 season, Tellez hit 21 home runs in 111 games.

GettyRowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 22, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following the Blue Jays, Tellez (who is 31) had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers (and Braves).

He has spent part of nine seasons at the MLB level.

It will be interesting to see if he gets another chance with the Braves this year.

Looking At The Braves And Blue Jays

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes the ball from pitcher Michael Lorenzen #55 taking him out of the game against the Athletics in the bottom of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 09, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 73-74 record in 147 games.

Meanwhile, the Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 86-61 record in 147 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Quietly Playing For Braves Minor League Team

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