Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star, Cy Young Candidate Released by Angels

The fall-off of former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah continues.

The Los Angeles Angels announced on X that they have unconditionally released Manoah.

Angels Release Former Blue Jays All-Star Alek Manoah

The Toronto Blue Jays designated Manoah for assignment on Sept. 25. The Atlanta Braves claimed the right-hander a day later. He elected free agency in the offseason and then signed a deal with the Angels.

Manoah has spent most of this season in the minors. He made just three appearances for the Angels, all out of the bullpen. The right-hander allowed nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits and eight walks across 7 1/3 innings for Los Angeles.

In 10 starts at the Triple-A level this year, Manoah posted an awful 16.14 ERA with a 2.84 WHIP.

More About Alek Manoah

It once looked like Manoah was destined to have an outstanding career. The right-hander had an outstanding rookie season in 2021, posting a 3.22 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings across 22 starts en route to finishing eighth in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Manoah’s second season was even better. He recorded a dominant 2.24 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 180 strikeouts in 196 2/3 innings across 31 starts en route to finishing third in American League Cy Young voting.

Then, the fall-off of Manoah began.

Manoah had a rough postseason start in 2022, allowing four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

After recording a 6.36 ERA through June 5, the Blue Jays took drastic measures by demoting Manoah to the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

The Blue Jays brought Manoah back to the majors in July 2023, but he continued to struggle, which led Toronto to option Manoah to Triple-A on Aug. 11 of that season.

Manoah ended the 2023 season with a 5.87 ERA in 19 MLB starts.

Manoah actually had solid results in limited action with Toronto in 2024, posting a 3.70 ERA in five starts. Due to injuries, he spent much of the season on the injured list. It’s also worth noting that while his 3.70 ERA was solid, he recorded a poor 5.18 FIP in those starts.

The right-hander also missed much of the 2025 season due to injuries, but the Blue Jays also decided not to give him a look in the majors. He posted a 3.96 ERA in 38 2/3 innings over 10 starts for Toronto’s minor-league system last year.