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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star, Cy Young Candidate Released by Angels

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Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 8: Pitcher Alek Manoah #47 of the Los Angeles Angels rubs his shoulder during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 8, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

The fall-off of former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah continues.

The Los Angeles Angels announced on X that they have unconditionally released Manoah.

Angels Release Former Blue Jays All-Star Alek Manoah

Los Angeles Angels Photo Day

GettyTEMPE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 18: Alek Manoah #47 of the Los Angeles Angels poses for Photo Day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 18, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays designated Manoah for assignment on Sept. 25. The Atlanta Braves claimed the right-hander a day later. He elected free agency in the offseason and then signed a deal with the Angels.

Manoah has spent most of this season in the minors. He made just three appearances for the Angels, all out of the bullpen. The right-hander allowed nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits and eight walks across 7 1/3 innings for Los Angeles.

In 10 starts at the Triple-A level this year, Manoah posted an awful 16.14 ERA with a 2.84 WHIP.

More About Alek Manoah

Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 9: Alex Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout against the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre on April 9, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

It once looked like Manoah was destined to have an outstanding career. The right-hander had an outstanding rookie season in 2021, posting a 3.22 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings across 22 starts en route to finishing eighth in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Manoah’s second season was even better. He recorded a dominant 2.24 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 180 strikeouts in 196 2/3 innings across 31 starts en route to finishing third in American League Cy Young voting.

Toronto Blue Jays v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 07: Alek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a second inning pitch while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 07, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Then, the fall-off of Manoah began.

Manoah had a rough postseason start in 2022, allowing four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

After recording a 6.36 ERA through June 5, the Blue Jays took drastic measures by demoting Manoah to the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One

GettyTORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 07: Alek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays gets taken out of the game by manager John Schneider against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning in Game One of their AL Wild Card series at Rogers Centre on October 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays brought Manoah back to the majors in July 2023, but he continued to struggle, which led Toronto to option Manoah to Triple-A on Aug. 11 of that season.

Manoah ended the 2023 season with a 5.87 ERA in 19 MLB starts.

Manoah actually had solid results in limited action with Toronto in 2024, posting a 3.70 ERA in five starts. Due to injuries, he spent much of the season on the injured list. It’s also worth noting that while his 3.70 ERA was solid, he recorded a poor 5.18 FIP in those starts.

The right-hander also missed much of the 2025 season due to injuries, but the Blue Jays also decided not to give him a look in the majors. He posted a 3.96 ERA in 38 2/3 innings over 10 starts for Toronto’s minor-league system last year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star, Cy Young Candidate Released by Angels

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