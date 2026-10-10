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Future Hall Of Famer Toronto Blue Jays Must Consider Signing

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TORONTO, ON - MAY 18: Ross Atkins general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media ahead his team's MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at the Rogers Centre on May 18, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a tough season where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs (just one year after reaching the World Series).

That said, they still have a talented roster that could compete for the postseason in 2027.

Future Hall Of Famer Blue Jays Must Consider

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Blue Jays will need to make several moves over the winter to improve the roster.

One player they should consider signing is Paul Goldschmidt.

The potential Hall of Famer (and seven-time All-Star) will become a free agent after a solid year for the New York Yankees.

@KsAndDingers wrote: “Paul Goldschmidt is headed to free agency but has expressed an interest to keep playing at age 39. Goldy had a bounceback year and was especially effective against lefties, hitting .299 with 11 HR against southpaws.”

Goldschmidt finished the 2026 season batting .252 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 105 games.

Despite his age, he remained a very productive player.

A team such as the Blue Jays would benefit from his offense off the bench.

It’s fair to wonder if they would have given more off days to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. if they had a player such as Goldschmidt on their 2026 roster.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run with teammates in the dugout in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

Goldschmidt is a good addition to any locker room as a veteran presence.

He could also be signed to a low-risk deal that would not provide any massive expectations.

Looking At Goldschmidt’s Other Stops

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #44 of the Arizona Diamondbacks before the MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on September 11, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He played the first eight years of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In that span, Goldschmidt made six straight All-Star Games from 2013-18.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #44 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a three-run double during the seventh inning against Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium July 29, 2016, in Los Angeles California.

Goldschmidt then had a six-year run with the St. Louis Cardinals where he won the 2022 National League MVP Award.

He has been with the Yankees for two seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Future Hall Of Famer Toronto Blue Jays Must Consider Signing

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