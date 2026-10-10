Future Hall Of Famer Toronto Blue Jays Must Consider Signing

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a tough season where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs (just one year after reaching the World Series).

That said, they still have a talented roster that could compete for the postseason in 2027.

Future Hall Of Famer Blue Jays Must Consider

The Blue Jays will need to make several moves over the winter to improve the roster.

One player they should consider signing is Paul Goldschmidt.

The potential Hall of Famer (and seven-time All-Star) will become a free agent after a solid year for the New York Yankees.

@KsAndDingers wrote: “Paul Goldschmidt is headed to free agency but has expressed an interest to keep playing at age 39. Goldy had a bounceback year and was especially effective against lefties, hitting .299 with 11 HR against southpaws.”

Goldschmidt finished the 2026 season batting .252 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 105 games.

Despite his age, he remained a very productive player.

A team such as the Blue Jays would benefit from his offense off the bench.

It’s fair to wonder if they would have given more off days to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. if they had a player such as Goldschmidt on their 2026 roster.

Goldschmidt is a good addition to any locker room as a veteran presence.

He could also be signed to a low-risk deal that would not provide any massive expectations.

Looking At Goldschmidt’s Other Stops

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He played the first eight years of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In that span, Goldschmidt made six straight All-Star Games from 2013-18.

Goldschmidt then had a six-year run with the St. Louis Cardinals where he won the 2022 National League MVP Award.

He has been with the Yankees for two seasons.