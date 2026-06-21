Why is Blue Jays vs. Cubs Postponed? When is it Rescheduled?

The series finale between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs is postponed.

Toronto and Chicago were set to play the rubber match on Sunday at 3:10 p.m. ET, but the game is postponed, the Blue Jays announced.

“UPDATE: Today’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for August 6th,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

August 6 was supposed to be an off day for both teams, and now Toronto will travel to Wrigley Field for one game.

Toronto is set to play the Philadelphia Phillies on August 7 after finishing up a series against the Houston Astros on August 5. So, the Blue Jays will travel to Chicago to play one game before beginning a weekend series against the Phillies.

As for the Cubs, Chicago was at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers the day prior, before a road series against the Kansas City Royals.

The rescheduled game will still be played at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Blue Jays Rallied for Comeback Win

Toronto won the second game of the series on Saturday in comeback fashion.

The Blue Jays scored eight runs in the seventh and eighth innings to rally for an 8-6 win to even up the series.

“I love the way they battled,” Schneider said. “Yesterday’s game sucked. We get run out of here pretty good, then you get down 5-0 after the homer from Pete [Crow-Armstrong]. But they’re not going to quit, and today was a good one.”

Toronto was led by long ball, as Daulton Varsho hit a three-run home run to make it 5-3, and then Kazuma Okamoto hit a three-run home run to put Toronto up 8-5.

“I was getting mentally prepared because I had a feeling I was going to get an at-bat there,” Okamoto said. “Just put a good swing on it, try to avoid the double play and stay within myself.”

With the win, the Blue Jays improved to 38-39 and were looking to get back to .500 on Sunday. However, Toronto won’t have the chance as the game is postponed.

Toronto Returns Home

After the postponement, the Blue Jays will return home for a 10-game homestand.

Toronto will play the Astros for three games beginning on Monday, then a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Blue Jays will then play the Mets for three games over Canada Day to end their homestand.

Toronto is starting to play much better baseball and is also getting some help back. Shane Bieber was supposed to start on Monday, but due to the postponement, he could be pushed back a day.

“He’s here. He’s feeling good,” Schneider said about Bieber.

Toronto acquired Bieber at the deadline from the Cleveland Guardians. He went 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA in seven regular-season starts for the Blue Jays after returning from Tommy John surgery, and went 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five postseason games. He ended up opting into his $16 million deal and is finally ready to make his regular-season debut.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, also traded for veteran infielder Luis Urias from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.