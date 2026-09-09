BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 05: Otto Lopez #51 of the Toronto Blue Jays drives in two runs in the seventh inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles during game two of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 05, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Athletics in California.
The Blue Jays are coming off a 6-5 loss on Monday.
Blue Jays Gave Up On All-Star
With the season nearly over, it’s worth pointing out that a former Blue Jays player is having a big year for the Miami Marlins.
Otto Lopez (who made the 2026 All-Star Game) is batting .301 with 170 hits, 10 home runs, 63 RBIs, 84 runs and 30 stolen bases.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Athletics in California.The Blue Jays are coming off a 6-5 loss on Monday.Blue Jays Gave Up On All-StarWith the season nearly over, it’s worth pointing out that a former Blue Jays player is having a big year for the Miami Marlins.Otto Lopez […]
Toronto Blue Jays Gave Up On Player That Became An All-Star