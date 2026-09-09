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Toronto Blue Jays Gave Up On Player That Became An All-Star

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 05: Otto Lopez #51 of the Toronto Blue Jays drives in two runs in the seventh inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles during game two of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 05, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Athletics in California.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 6-5 loss on Monday.

Blue Jays Gave Up On All-Star

GettyOtto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins hits a single during the ninth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth pointing out that a former Blue Jays player is having a big year for the Miami Marlins.

Otto Lopez (who made the 2026 All-Star Game) is batting .301 with 170 hits, 10 home runs, 63 RBIs, 84 runs and 30 stolen bases.

The Marlins wrote (on July 9): “Otto Lopez has more hits before the All-Star break than any Marlin ever.”

How Did Lopez End Up In Miami?

GettyOtto Lopez #51 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single as he logs his first Major League hit in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on October 1, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Lopez spent the first two seasons of his career with the Blue Jays (2021-22).

In that span, he appeared in nine games.

The Blue Jays designated him for assignment.

MLB.com wrote (on February 9, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays designated SS Otto Lopez for assignment. “

He was then traded to the San Francisco Giants.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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