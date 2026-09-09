Toronto Blue Jays Gave Up On Player That Became An All-Star

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Athletics in California.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 6-5 loss on Monday.

Blue Jays Gave Up On All-Star

With the season nearly over, it’s worth pointing out that a former Blue Jays player is having a big year for the Miami Marlins.

Otto Lopez (who made the 2026 All-Star Game) is batting .301 with 170 hits, 10 home runs, 63 RBIs, 84 runs and 30 stolen bases.

The Marlins wrote (on July 9): “Otto Lopez has more hits before the All-Star break than any Marlin ever.”

How Did Lopez End Up In Miami?

Lopez spent the first two seasons of his career with the Blue Jays (2021-22).

In that span, he appeared in nine games.

The Blue Jays designated him for assignment.

MLB.com wrote (on February 9, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays designated SS Otto Lopez for assignment. “

He was then traded to the San Francisco Giants.