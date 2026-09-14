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Toronto Blue Jays Make George Springer Announcement Before Detroit Tigers Series

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Toronto Blue Jays make George Springer announcement before their series against the Detroit Tigers

The Toronto Blue Jays came back and won their series against the Baltimore Orioles thanks to back-to-back wins to close out the weekend. On Monday, September 14th, they start their new MLB series against the Detroit Tigers. Before that series starts, the Blue Jays make a George Springer announcement.

The Blue Jays are one game behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card race. Monday night’s game between the 75-75 Blue Jays and the 70-79 Tigers is scheduled for 5:07 PM Mountain Time, 7:07 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Make George Springer Announcement

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 12: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with George Springer #4 after hitting a 2-run home run in the third inning during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Following their Game 3 victory over the Orioles, the Blue Jays took to social media to make an announcement regarding Springer.

Season-High 4 RBI, Hitting .359 in his last 22 games, Georgie,” the team announced.

The 36-year-old slugger finished Sunday’s game with two hits, one run, four RBIs, and one strikeout in five at-bats.

Springer also took part in a little bit of Blue Jays history. Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reveals the details.

That was just the seventh time the Blue Jays have ever hit backtobacktoback homers. The last time was June 19, 2012, at Milwaukee, when Colby Rasmus, Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion connected,” Davidi wrote.

George Springer Is Heating Up For the Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 10: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides home and avoids the tag from Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Sunday’s game was just another example of how Springer has been coming up big for the Blue Jays recently.

Springer has been on fire over the last 15 games for Toronto. The Blue Jays’ go-to designated hitter has recorded 19 hits, 11 RBIs, three walks, two stolen bases, and three home runs, along with a .333 batting average.

With all that was going wrong with the Blue Jays during the first half of the season, Springer’s hot streak is a sight for sore eyes.

To make a huge playoff push, the Blue Jays are going to need everyone firing on all cylinders.

Recently, John Schneider decided to have Springer higher up in the order, dropping Alejandro Kirk to bat clean-up. This move appears to be working well, fueling Springer’s hot streak.

Springer is a huge part of the offense for the Blue Jays, and having him heating up right before a potential postseason run is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Make George Springer Announcement Before Detroit Tigers Series

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