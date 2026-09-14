Toronto Blue Jays Make George Springer Announcement Before Detroit Tigers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays came back and won their series against the Baltimore Orioles thanks to back-to-back wins to close out the weekend. On Monday, September 14th, they start their new MLB series against the Detroit Tigers. Before that series starts, the Blue Jays make a George Springer announcement.

The Blue Jays are one game behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card race. Monday night’s game between the 75-75 Blue Jays and the 70-79 Tigers is scheduled for 5:07 PM Mountain Time, 7:07 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Make George Springer Announcement

Following their Game 3 victory over the Orioles, the Blue Jays took to social media to make an announcement regarding Springer.

“Season-High 4 RBI, Hitting .359 in his last 22 games, Georgie,” the team announced.

The 36-year-old slugger finished Sunday’s game with two hits, one run, four RBIs, and one strikeout in five at-bats.

Springer also took part in a little bit of Blue Jays history. Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reveals the details.

“That was just the seventh time the Blue Jays have ever hit back–to–back–to–back homers. The last time was June 19, 2012, at Milwaukee, when Colby Rasmus, Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion connected,” Davidi wrote.

That was just the seventh time the Blue Jays have ever hit back-to-back-to-back homers. The last time was June 19, 2012 at Milwaukee, when Colby Rasmus, Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion connected. https://t.co/YkgwQh2dTs — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 13, 2026

George Springer Is Heating Up For the Toronto Blue Jays

Sunday’s game was just another example of how Springer has been coming up big for the Blue Jays recently.

Springer has been on fire over the last 15 games for Toronto. The Blue Jays’ go-to designated hitter has recorded 19 hits, 11 RBIs, three walks, two stolen bases, and three home runs, along with a .333 batting average.

With all that was going wrong with the Blue Jays during the first half of the season, Springer’s hot streak is a sight for sore eyes.

To make a huge playoff push, the Blue Jays are going to need everyone firing on all cylinders.

Recently, John Schneider decided to have Springer higher up in the order, dropping Alejandro Kirk to bat clean-up. This move appears to be working well, fueling Springer’s hot streak.

Springer is a huge part of the offense for the Blue Jays, and having him heating up right before a potential postseason run is exactly what the doctor ordered.