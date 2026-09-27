George Springer Bids Tearful Farewell to Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer had tears in his eyes.

He was reflecting on what it was like to play for the Toronto Blue Jays in the second half of his career, and it was the final day of the 2026 MLB regular season, and so he cried.

Springer might retire, or he might move on, but it’s clear from what he’s been saying in the last week or so that he doesn’t seem to think there’s much future left in Toronto.

George Springer Talks Blue Jays

This is what Springer said on Sunday about his outlook on his time with the Blue Jays, via the Toronto Sun:

“The whole goal was to hopefully leave the organization in a better place than I found it. It’s not just friendships, it’s family. And I love this place. I’m thankful.”

Springer did a lot of good in Toronto, including his massive Game 7 home run in last year’s ALCS to send the Blue Jays to the World Series.

“I didn’t really set any expectations,” Springer told reporters on Sunday. “Honestly, my goal was come here and to help win and to help any way that I possibly could. Help with culture, with friendship, whatever the case. I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish as a team over the last six years.”

When Springer arrived in Toronto, it was on a record contract for the Blue Jays — six years and $150 million.

Toronto fans would certainly say Springer paid that off and then some.

“I told (GM Ross Atkins) when I first signed that I would give you everything I’ve got, every single day, give you 100% of whatever it is I had,” Springer said on Sunday. “It didn’t matter if I was hurt or sick. That’s other people’s opinion, but I hope I did.”

George Springer Blue Jays Career

Springer will always be a bit more known for his time with the Houston Astros, but he had a great Blue Jays career, too.

He struggled with health in his first season, 2021, but he still hit 22 home runs in 78 games.

In 2022, Springer went for 25 homers and 14 steals in 133 games while hitting .267 with 76 RBI.

Then in 2023, Springer had another 21 homers and 20 steals.

He struggled a bit in 2024, dropping to a .220 average (19 homers, 16 steals), making some wonder if he was pretty much done.

But then in 2025, Springer batted .309 with 32 home runs and 18 steals in 19 attempts. That preceded his postseason heroics.

This season, Springer wasn’t great, with a .248 average and 15 home runs. But he was still a strong veteran presence for the Blue Jays, and they certainly will miss him if he leaves.

Springer turned 37 years old on Sept. 19, and his baseball future will likely have more questions.

It’s clear, though, that Springer has been one of this era’s most important players across baseball.