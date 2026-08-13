Blue Jays Make George Springer Change Ahead of Red Sox Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays have been a consistent letdown for their fans for the most part in 2026, but with the team taking the first three games from the red-hot Boston Red Sox in their four-game series, this is a team that all of a sudden has momentum on their side.

Not only this series, but the team have now won 10 of their last 15 games, and as a result, they’re now just two games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League as they’re firmly within striking distance. Now, with the opportunity to finish off the sweep against a key division rival, the team have announced their lineup, with Manager John Schneider making a major call on veteran star George Springer.

George Springer Returns to Toronto’s Lineup

In the Jays 6-4 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday, Springer was left out of the lineup in favor of Kazuma Okamoto, who played the Designated Hitter role after being a late scratch in both of their games against the Red Sox to start this series. However, Okamoto appears to be good enough to take the field again, and as a result, George Springer officially returns to the Blue Jays lineup.

However, on the back of Charles McAdoo going 2-5 at the top of the order, Springer will hit cleanup in this one, and with the left-handed Peyton Tolle on the mound for Boston, this is a lineup that’s full of right-handed hitters. While Springer started the 2026 campaign slow, he’s somewhat picked it up as of late, as he’s now hitting .235 with a .712 OPS alongside 12 home runs and 37 RBI, but with the team getting it done as a unit as of late, it doesn’t matter about the individual performances, just that they continue stacking wins.

Can the Blue Jays Chase Down a Wild Card Spot?

A few weeks ago, the Blue Jays season appeared dead and buried, but with the team quietly making some good additions at the trade deadline, they’ve found momentum over the past few weeks, and for many fans, the feeling they had in the second half in 2025 when they rode their momentum to the World Series is returning.

Sure, there’s still question marks over a potential Trey Yesavage return, but with Max Scherzer finding his groove and the lineup starting to thrive once again, this is a team that looks better and better as time goes by, and now, they’re truly within striking distance of a Wild Card spot, with seven weeks of play remaining in the 2026 season.

Time will tell if the Blue Jays are good enough to keep up this level of play, but after they slowed down Boston’s momentum to pick up three straight wins, with two series against the Yankees and one against the Rays upcoming, if they can win all three, there’s no reason why this team can’t ride that momentum all the way to the post-season again in 2026.