Blue Jays Make George Springer Change Following Embarrassing Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays entered 2026 with so much hope and optimism, and while their first half was a major letdown, the belief was that as this team gets healthy, they’d be able to find their momentum and turn things around as they look to replicate the success of 2025.

They had the chance to start that on Friday as they kicked off the second half of their 2026 campaign, but much like the first half, it was a major letdown, as the team were decimated 12-4 by the Chicago White Sox. There’s still plenty of time to go, but the Jays need to start turning things around soon if they want to be post-season contenders, and now they’ve made a move ahead of Game 2 against the White Sox.

George Springer Moved Back to DH

One of the most intriguing parts of the Friday series opener against the White Sox was George Springer’s first opportunity in the outfield this year, as the team used Brandon Valenzuela as their DH and played Springer in left field for seven innings until he was lifted for Jonatan Clase. In his four at bats, Springer was very productive, going 1-4 while driving in two of Toronto’s four runs on his 10th big fly of the season.

While this is a move that allows Toronto flexibility moving forward, the lineups are in for Game 2 of the series, and unsurprisingly, Springer is back in the Designated Hitter role, with Nathan Lukes, Daulton Varsho and Clase making up the outfield in this one as the team still sweat on the health of Jesus Sanchez.

As for Springer’s production this year, it clearly doesn’t matter where he is in the lineup or where he’s playing in the field, because he’s been underwhelming for most of the season, but with the team needing to get hot down the stretch, he’ll be a key piece of any potential success.

Can the Blue Jays Turn it Around in the Second Half?

It’s no secret that the Blue Jays have dealt with a disproportionate amount of injuries at this point in the season, but simply put, it can’t be used as an excuse any more, as many successful teams in 2026 have also missed some of their most important players for long stretches of time.

Whether it be inconsistent starting pitching, a lineup that’s been drained of all its power or their biggest relievers coming up short on many occasions, this team just hasn’t had it, but with the Wild Card race not too far out of reach, there’s still time to turn it around if they can start that momentum now. On Saturday, they’ll call on Shane Bieber and one of their best lineups of the year to potentially start that turnaround, and while there’s still time left, if the team keep struggling heading into the deadline, the front office may be forced to make some moves that deplete the team for now, meaning that the time is now for this team to start showing what they’re made of.