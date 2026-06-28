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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Rangers Series Finale

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Texas Rangers (at home).

The Blue Jays are coming off a 7-4 loss on Saturday.

George Springer was not in the lineup.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after scoring on an RBI single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 (not pictured), tying the game against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on June 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 6/28 G. Springer DH N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B D. Varsho CF E. Clement 2B A. Kirk C Y. Piñango LF A. Giménez SS S. Bieber SP”

Springer is back in the lineup (as DH) and leading off.

He comes into the day batting .216 with 50 hits, eight home runs, 21 RBIs, 27 runs and six stolen bases in 60 games.

The four-time MLB All-Star is in his sixth season playing for the Blue Jays.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays wears a fan giveaway Ernie Clement hockey jersey ahead of the game against the Boston Red Sox in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 27, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@dougweiser79: “Still don’t understand why both Springer and Vladdy are so far up in the lineup. Vladdy needs a full off day, and Springer should be batting 7th”

@Focal75_: “Worst hitter on the team still hitting 3rd”

@vlnzla59: “terrible same old lineup today… but i’m rooting for you guys.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Rangers Series Finale

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