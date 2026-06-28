Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Rangers Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Texas Rangers (at home).

The Blue Jays are coming off a 7-4 loss on Saturday.

George Springer was not in the lineup.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 6/28 G. Springer DH N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B D. Varsho CF E. Clement 2B A. Kirk C Y. Piñango LF A. Giménez SS S. Bieber SP”

Springer is back in the lineup (as DH) and leading off.

He comes into the day batting .216 with 50 hits, eight home runs, 21 RBIs, 27 runs and six stolen bases in 60 games.

The four-time MLB All-Star is in his sixth season playing for the Blue Jays.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@dougweiser79: “Still don’t understand why both Springer and Vladdy are so far up in the lineup. Vladdy needs a full off day, and Springer should be batting 7th”

@Focal75_: “Worst hitter on the team still hitting 3rd”

@vlnzla59: “terrible same old lineup today… but i’m rooting for you guys.”