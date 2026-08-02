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Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer Drops Honest Quote Amid Cardinals Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 19: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches from the dugout during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Blue Jays defeated the Diamondbacks 10-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be sellers. The club has won three games in a row but is still seven games below .500.

George Springer is a player who has been mentioned by many publications as a trade candidate for the Blue Jays. Since he has 10 years of MLB experience and has spent over five years with the Blue Jays, Springer has the right to veto any trade.

Springer commented on the trade rumors surrounding his name amid the Blue Jays’ series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Toronto Blue Jays DH George Springer Drops Honest Quote

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith asked Springer about his 10-and-5 rights.

“I’m here. I love this team,” Springer said. “I love this organization, and as far as I know, I’m here.”

Looking at George Springer

St. Louis Cardinals v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 1: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting an RBI double to score in Andrés Giménez #0 (not pictured) in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Springer is in the final year of a six-year, $160 million contract. He is being paid just over $24 million this season.

Springer has had a disappointing season. The designated hitter is hitting just .239/.321/.406 this year. Last season, he slashed an outstanding .309/.399/.560 with 32 home runs and 84 RBI.

St. Louis Cardinals v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 1: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays is taken out of the game by manager John Schneider #14 in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

However, Springer has heated up lately. In July, he slashed .235/.362/.516 with four home runs and 13 RBI. He went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the Blue Jays’ 5-1 win over the Cardinals at Rogers Centre on Saturday.

Because Springer has hit much better lately, the Blue Jays could get a much more attractive return in a trade for the DH. But based on Springer’s recent quote, it seems the veteran may prefer to stay with Toronto. The Blue Jays can only trade him if he is on board with playing elsewhere.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

While it seems likely the Blue Jays will sell before Monday’s trade deadline, there are reasons to believe the club shouldn’t trade away key pieces.

At seven games below .500, the Blue Jays are just four games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot. Toronto made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series last year, so the team certainly has the talent to make a postseason run despite its poor start to the year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer Drops Honest Quote Amid Cardinals Series

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