Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer News Before Athletics Series Finale

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 19: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches from the dugout during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Blue Jays defeated the Diamondbacks 10-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer is out of the lineup for the third time in four games on Wednesday against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif.
Wednesday’s game against the Athletics is slated to begin at 3:05 p.m. EDT. Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on Springer.
Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces George Springer Update
Via Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling on X: “George Springer is “a little banged up,” per Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Club’s trying to leverage Thursday’s off day to give him time to recover. Schneider said Springer will be available off the bench on Wednesday if needed.”
George Springer is “a little banged up,” per Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Club’s trying to leverage Thursday’s off day to give him time to recover.
Springer has slashed .355/.394/.565 in his past 18 games. With an off day on Thursday, it seems likely that Springer will return to the lineup for Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre.
Looking at Toronto Blue Jays DH George Springer
Springer had a rough start to the season but has looked like the best version of himself lately. Overall, the DH has slashed .247/.321/.409 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI over 112 games this year.
Springer will be a free agent at the end of this season. He has been with Toronto since the 2021 season.
After two strong seasons to begin his Blue Jays career, Springer had disappointing 2023 and 2024 seasons. Then, the DH bounced back with a remarkable 2025 season, hitting .309/.399/.560 over 140 games.
Before joining the Blue Jays, Springer played seven seasons with the Houston Astros. He was part of the 2017 World Series team.
Throughout his MLB career, Springer has posted an .824 OPS with 307 home runs and 844 RBI.
It’ll be interesting to see what type of deal Springer lands in the offseason. He has proved he can still hit at a high level, but he will turn 37 later this month.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on George Springer before Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer News Before Athletics Series Finale