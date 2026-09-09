Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer News Before Athletics Series Finale

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer is out of the lineup for the third time in four games on Wednesday against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif.

Wednesday’s game against the Athletics is slated to begin at 3:05 p.m. EDT. Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on Springer.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces George Springer Update

Via Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling on X: “George Springer is “a little banged up,” per Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Club’s trying to leverage Thursday’s off day to give him time to recover. Schneider said Springer will be available off the bench on Wednesday if needed.”

George Springer is “a little banged up,” per Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Club’s trying to leverage Thursday’s off day to give him time to recover. Schneider said Springer will be available off the bench on Wednesday if needed. https://t.co/QwcPf6uj9v — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 9, 2026

Springer has slashed .355/.394/.565 in his past 18 games. With an off day on Thursday, it seems likely that Springer will return to the lineup for Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre.

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays DH George Springer

Springer had a rough start to the season but has looked like the best version of himself lately. Overall, the DH has slashed .247/.321/.409 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI over 112 games this year.

Springer will be a free agent at the end of this season. He has been with Toronto since the 2021 season.

After two strong seasons to begin his Blue Jays career, Springer had disappointing 2023 and 2024 seasons. Then, the DH bounced back with a remarkable 2025 season, hitting .309/.399/.560 over 140 games.

Before joining the Blue Jays, Springer played seven seasons with the Houston Astros. He was part of the 2017 World Series team.

Throughout his MLB career, Springer has posted an .824 OPS with 307 home runs and 844 RBI.

It’ll be interesting to see what type of deal Springer lands in the offseason. He has proved he can still hit at a high level, but he will turn 37 later this month.