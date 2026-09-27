Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer News Before Reds Series Finale

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks in the dugout prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game, and it involves a notable decision involving designated hitter George Springer, who is set to be a free agent at the end of this season.
Toronto Blue Jays Make George Springer Decision Before Reds Series Finale
Springer will bat leadoff as the designated hitter for Toronto today. He hasn’t been a leadoff hitter for Toronto lately, but he has been a leadoff hitter for much of his career. Sunday’s game could be the last of his MLB career.
MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: In the final game of his #BlueJays contract and what could be the final game of his career, George Springer is batting leadoff.
Springer has hit .248/.320/.402 with15 home runs and 54 RBI this year.
Springer played for the Astros from 2014-20. He signed a six-year deal with the Blue Jays after the 2020 season.
In his 13-year MLB career, Springer has posted 42.7 bWAR and an .822 OPS with 308 home runs. He is a four-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and a World Series MVP.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Toronto Blue Jays announced news involving designated hitter George Springer before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer News Before Reds Series Finale