Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer News Before Reds Series Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to play their final game of the season on Sunday. They will play the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. EDT.

The Blue Jays have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game, and it involves a notable decision involving designated hitter George Springer, who is set to be a free agent at the end of this season.

Toronto Blue Jays Make George Springer Decision Before Reds Series Finale

Springer will bat leadoff as the designated hitter for Toronto today. He hasn’t been a leadoff hitter for Toronto lately, but he has been a leadoff hitter for much of his career. Sunday’s game could be the last of his MLB career. MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: In the final game of his #BlueJays contract and what could be the final game of his career, George Springer is batting leadoff. Springer has hit .248/.320/.402 with15 home runs and 54 RBI this year. Springer played for the Astros from 2014-20. He signed a six-year deal with the Blue Jays after the 2020 season. In his 13-year MLB career, Springer has posted 42.7 bWAR and an .822 OPS with 308 home runs. He is a four-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and a World Series MVP.