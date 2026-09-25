George Springer Announces Personal News on Future With Blue Jays

George Springer will become a free agent once his contract ends this weekend. He still does not know what comes next.

The 37-year-old signed a six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto in 2021. This is the final year of that deal. He is one of several Blue Jays set to become free agents in November.

Three games remain before that happens, a series against the Cincinnati Reds beginning Friday night. After that, Springer must decide whether to retire, return to Toronto or sign with another team.

He does not have an answer yet.

George Springer Says Family Comes First

Springer and his wife, Charlise, have three sons, ages 5, 3 and a few months old. He said missing time with his children has weighed on him all year.

“It’s hard to be away from them and to miss things,” Springer revealed to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. “I want to be able to give them hugs and say, I love you in person. It’s been a long year for me off the field. But those are my kids and I love them. I’ll sit down with my wife at the end of this year and we’ll discuss whatever’s going to happen. But I love my family and if that requires me to be with them, I’ll be with them.”

Springer has not said whether returning to Toronto is more likely than signing elsewhere. It is too early to know for him.

“If my mind can say it, then my body can do it – my body can do whatever I tell it to do, hopefully,” he said. “But I’ll cross that road once I get to it. We’ve still got to get through these next three and then we’ll go into the off-season and I’ll see what happens.”

George Springer Unsure If This is the End in Toronto

Sportsnet asked Springer directly whether he plans to retire. The man did not give a firm answer.

“I don’t know,” he replied. “I love this organization, loved being a Blue Jay. I’ve loved every single bit of being here. I haven’t really gotten that far yet. I’ve kind of taken every day with these guys in stride.”

Springer is batting .251 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs this season. He fractured his left big toe on a foul ball in April and missed time.

His bat has considerably slowed down in September. He is averaging .231 with a .609 OPS. Springer has hit 138 home runs with a .792 OPS over 6 seasons.

“It’s emotional to think about it,” Springer said Wednesday. “Very, very grateful to our fans, this team, this organization. Obviously this is not the way that we all wanted it to end. But if it is, I’m going to do my best to embrace being back home for one last time and making sure that I do anything I can to reciprocate to the fans.”