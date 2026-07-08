Blue Jays Reveal Massive Update on George Springer’s Status

The Toronto Blue Jays 2026 season has been a wild one thus far, and while they’ve flirted with surpassing the .500 mark several times, this is a team that’s failed to go on a dominant run like the one that defined their 2025 campaign, with the team battling different injuries or struggles all season long.

That inconsistency has continued as of late, and after a 9-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, the team are now sitting at 43-49, sitting them 3.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League. Unfortunately, they’ve been struggling to field a fully healthy roster for much of the season, but after getting more and more good news on the injury front, they’ve finally gotten some good news, with the return of a veteran to their lineup ahead of the Giants series finale.

George Springer Returns to the Blue Jays Lineup

Ever since June 30 in a game against the New York Mets, Springer has been out of the Blue Jays lineup, and while it was first to join the Paternity List, he has been out of the lineup for the past few days for mysterious reasons. Those reasons were not explained by the Blue Jays, but now, Springer is back in the lineup, and that’s not the only change that has been made for Toronto and their star veteran.

While Springer will still by playing his role as the Designated Hitter, Springer is now in the four spot in the lineup, sandwiched by Vladimir Guerrero and Daulton Varsho, and if the team around him can play the way they did on Tuesday night, this is arguably the best lineup we’ve seen them field at any point in 2026. For the team to go on a late run in 2026 towards the MLB Playoffs again, the Blue Jays will need Springer to be at his best, and after a week off, the hope is that the 36-year-old can hit the ground running once again on Wednesday.

George Springer has Struggled for the Blue Jays in 2026

Unfortunately, for much of the 2026 campaign, Springer has struggled immensely, but still, Manager John Schneider has persisted with him in the leadoff spot, but now, with the team needing a major shakeup, he has been slid down the order with the hopes of sparking a major change.

In 63 appearances for the Blue Jays in 2026, Springer is hitting .221 with a .681 OPS alongside 8 home runs and 21 RBI, with all of these numbers representing a major downgrade from his 2025 season in Toronto, with his second half performances sparking the team all the way to the World Series. It’s yet to be seen whether he has that type of run in him at 36-years-old, but this change could be just what he needs to turn things around, and after a dominant victory on Tuesday, this game gives them a chance to build some major momentum in the Wild Card race heading into the All-Star break.