Toronto Blue Jays George Springer Announces Personal News Before Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are moving on from their series victory over the Cleveland Guardians to their new series against the Kansas City Royals. Meanwhile, George Springer and his wife make an announcement.

The 36-year-old slugger is in his sixth year with the team.

Toronto Blue Jays George Springer & Wife Make Personal Announcement Before Kansas City Royals Series

Prior to the first pitch of Game 1 of the Blue Jays’ new series against the Royals, the Springer family made a personal announcement.

George’s wife, Charlise, took to Instagram to share the first pictures of their newest child.

“Canada Day looked a little different this year,” is what the caption of Charlise’s post read.

Two of the pictures show the newborn with their older siblings, while the third image shows George carrying the newborn in an infant car seat.

On July 1st, 2026, George was put on the paternity list so he could join his wife in the hospital to welcome this new addition to their family.

George & Charlise Springer’s Family

Following the birth of their most recent child, George and Charlise are parents to three boys.

According to People.com, the couple got married in January 2018, before welcoming their first child in February 2021. Their second son was born in July 2023.

Looking at George Springer’s 2026 Season

Springer is the go-to designated hitter for the Blue Jays.

Despite the tough start to the season, Springer has collected 100 hits, 20 doubles, two triples, 46 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 14 home runs in 108 games.

Despite trading away veterans Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho, and Jeff Hoffman at the MLB Trade Deadline, the team decided that keeping George was the best course of action for the rest of their 2026 season.

“It was important for him to be here,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said via Sportsnet. “We wanted him here as we continue to push forward.”

George is in the final year of a six-year contract paying him $25 million per season.

It’s unclear what the future holds for George in Toronto. He has been a welcome addition since joining the club.

However, being 36-years-old does have its drawbacks. If he were to return to Toronto next year, it would likely be on a very short-term deal.

One way or another, George will have his wonderful family, including his three sons and Charlise, to spend time with when he’s not playing baseball.