George Springer’s Sister Pens Emotional Message After Blue Jays Season

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ season came to an end as the team failed to make the playoffs a year after making it to Game 7 of the World Series.

The final game of the regular season saw George Springer likely play his final game in Toronto, and potentially his MLB career. Max Scherzer also started the game and got an emotional sendoff in what could be his final game.

After the disappointing year, the Blue Jays should be in line for a big offseason with major changes to their roster.

George Springer’s Sister Posts Emotional Message

After the Blue Jays’ 2026 season came to an end, which was emotional for some players, George Springer’s sister made an emotional post.

Springer completed his six-year contract, and it’s unlikely he will be brought back. After the game, Lena Springer-Medina, the sister of George, posted an emotional goodbye to Toronto.

“Unsure of what the future holds, but Thank You, Jays Fans, for loving my brother the way that you do!,” Springr-Medina wrote on X.

It’s a heartfelt message from Springer’s sister, as George was beloved by Blue Jays fans as he was one of the first major free agents to sign in Toronto.

Springer helped Toronto reach the World Series by hitting the go-ahead home run in Game 7 of the ALCS, which is one of the biggest home runs in franchise history.

Springer is a four-time MLB All-Star. He was also named World Series MVP in 2017 when he helped the Houston Astros win it all.

Springer Says Goodbye to Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto’s season didn’t go the way they wanted, but the final game was a great sendoff for many players.

Springer was emotional in the lead-up to the regular season finale, thinking about his six years in Toronto.

“It means the world to me,” Springer said. “I told [general manager] Ross [Atkins] when I first signed that I will give you everything I’ve got, every single day. I will give you 100 percent of whatever it is I have. It doesn’t matter if I’m hurt, sick, it doesn’t matter. For me, what’s so cool is that I’m going to leave a locker room with friendships that I’ll have forever. It’s not just friendship; this is family to me. I love this place. I love it here. I’m so thankful.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider, meanwhile, had nothing but praise for Springer.

“He’s changed the trajectory of the organization,” Schneider said. “He said he wanted to do that when he got here, to leave it better than when he got here. I think he’s done that. He’s meant a lot to me.”

Springer is noncommittal about his playing future.