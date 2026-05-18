Toronto Blue Jays Get Max Scherzer News Before Yankees Series

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will be in the Bronx to open up a four-game series with the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays are coming off a series where they took two out of three from the Detroit Tigers.

Blue Jays Get Max Scherzer News Before Yankees

The Blue Jays have been without future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer since April 24.

Before their series with New York, they got an update on the MLB legend.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com wrote: “Max Scherzer threw a 22-pitch bullpen today and felt good. He’ll throw again on Wednesday. If this keeps going well, he’ll likely need a couple of rehab starts.”

Scherzer is in his second year with the Blue Jays.

He has gone 1-3 with a 9.64 ERA in his first five games of the 2026 season.

Before the Blue Jays, Scherzer had stints with the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers over 19 seasons.

He has won three Cy Young Awards and been named to eight All-Star Games.

In addition, Scherzer won two World Series Championships with the Nationals and Rangers.

Over 488 career games, he has gone 222-120 with a 3.26 ERA.

Talkin’ Baseball wrote (on April 27): “Max Scherzer lands on the IL with forearm and ankle injuries. He’s one strikeout away from 3500, but he’s posted a 9.64 ERA in five starts this season”

Blue Jays Ahead Of Yankees Series

The Blue Jays come into the night as the third-place team in the American League East with a 21-25 record in 46 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 8-14 in 22 games on the road).

Following the Yankees, the Blue Jays will return home to host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night in Canada.

Last season, they beat the Yankees in the ALDS.