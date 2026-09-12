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3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Still A Free Agent After Release

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OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Chad Green #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks off the mound after giving up a solo walk-off home run to JJ Bleday #33 of the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning on June 7, 2024 at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Athletics won the game 2-1. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays lost by a score of 7-4.

3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Still A Free Agent

GettyChad Green #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays is pulled by manager John Schneider #14 after giving up a hit to Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on July 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays pitcher is still a free agent.

Chad Green was released by the franchise during the middle of last season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays released RHP Chad Green.”

GettyTyler Heineman #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays and Chad Green #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate their win against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

The 35-year-old is coming off a year where he went 3-2 with a 5.56 ERA in 45 games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another MLB team before the end of his career.

Looking At Green’s Jays Stint

GettyAlejandro Kirk #30 and Chad Green #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate at the end of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on June 21, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Green spent part of three years with the Blue Jays.

During that span, he went 10-8 with a 4.38 ERA in 110 games.

During the 2023 season, Green appeared in one MLB playoff game for the franchise.

Green Before Toronto

GettyChad Green #57 of the New York Yankees reacts as he throws to first for an out during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Green was picked in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees.

During that span, Green also appeared in 18 MLB playoff games.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks up at the umpire after being tagged out at first base by Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning during the game at Rogers Centre on September 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 73-75 record in 148 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Still A Free Agent After Release

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