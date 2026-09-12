3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Still A Free Agent After Release

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays lost by a score of 7-4.

3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Still A Free Agent

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays pitcher is still a free agent.

Chad Green was released by the franchise during the middle of last season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays released RHP Chad Green.”

The 35-year-old is coming off a year where he went 3-2 with a 5.56 ERA in 45 games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another MLB team before the end of his career.

Looking At Green’s Jays Stint

Green spent part of three years with the Blue Jays.

During that span, he went 10-8 with a 4.38 ERA in 110 games.

During the 2023 season, Green appeared in one MLB playoff game for the franchise.

Green Before Toronto

Green was picked in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees.

During that span, Green also appeared in 18 MLB playoff games.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 73-75 record in 148 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.