Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Amid Injury Concerns During Mets Series

The Toronto Blue Jays made a decision on star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. amid his injury concerns.

Guerrero was scratched from Tuesday’s game due to a back injury. But, ahead of the Blue Jays’ series finale against the New York Mets on Canada Day on Wednesday, Guerrero is back in the lineup.

The Blue Jays lineup on Canada Day is as follows:

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

K. Okamoto 3B

D. Varsho CF

A. Kirk C

Y. Piñango LF

E. Clement 2B

S. Keys DH

A. Giménez SS

Guerrero being back in the lineup is good news for the Blue Jays, as it appears the back injury isn’t a concern. Yet, the bigger issue for Guerrero is starting to hit as he has just four home runs this season.

First pitch for the Blue Jays vs. Mets series finale on Wednesday is set for 3:07 p.m. ET.

Blue Jays Scratched Guerrero Due to Injury

With Toronto’s offense scuffling, Guerrero was scratched on Tuesday as he’s dealing with a back injury.

Guerrero’s back has bothered him for over a month now, and the Blue Jays took a precautionary approach by scratching him.

“I don’t want to push it with him,” manager John Schneider said. “He’s been working a lot and I think that plays into how he’s feeling. He’s taken a lot of swings over the last week or week and a half. With where he was yesterday and making progress, albeit with just the single to right, I think he’s where we want him to be. He’s really close, so I didn’t want to set him back.”

Schneider, meanwhile, was adamant that Guerrero would be back in the lineup on Canada, which is indeed the case.

“Talking to him, he didn’t want to miss tomorrow, either,” Schneider said. “I think he’ll be OK tomorrow. He got treatment and got some rest. I told him that today was a day he wasn’t going to play unless someone got hurt and we needed him. I think all signs point to positive after today and hopefully he’s good tomorrow.”

Guerrero is hitting .268 with 4 home runs and 34 RBIs this season, as it’s been a disappointing season.

Toronto Makes Roster Move

Along with Guerrero back in the lineup, the Blue Jays made a roster move before the Mets’ series finale.

Toronto placed outfielder George Springer on the paternity list and recalled outfielder Jonathan Clase.

Springer can be on the paternity list for 1-3 days, so Clase adds some outfield depth for the next few days. In Triple-A, Clase is hitting .223 with 5 home runs and 23 RBIs, but he adds some speed to the lineup.

In the MLB, Clase has appeared in 60 games over two seasons, hitting .224 with 3 home runs and 14 RBIs, and has 6 stolen bases.

Springer, meanwhile, is having a down season as he’s hitting .221 with 8 home runs and 21 RBIs.

The Blue Jays are 40-46 and 3.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.