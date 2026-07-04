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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Mariners Game

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game three of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the second game of their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

The Blue Jays most recently won Friday’s game by a score of 2-0.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who started at first base) finished with one hit, one walk, one RBI and one strikeout.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single to score Andrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays (not pictured) during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

For Saturday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/4 N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. DH K. Okamoto 3B D. Varsho CF E. Clement 2B Y. Piñango LF S. Keys 1B B. Valenzuela C A. Giménez SS S. Bieber SP”

Guerrero Jr. has been moved to DH on Saturday.

He comes into the day batting .268 with 82 hits, four home runs, 35 RBIs, 46 runs and six stolen bases in 83 games.

The five-time MLB All-Star is in his eighth season (all with the Blue Jays).

Social Media Reacts

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0 at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying about their lineup:

@XDUB1007: “Seems like a winning matchup to me. Keep the hot streak going, let’s go boys”

@scuderiaonce: “dh vladdy and vali playing… okay okay let’s see”

@JHughes681: “Straw Lukes Okamoto Keys Valenzuela Guerrero Jr. Pinango Varsho Gimenez This is what the lineup should be.”

@SophieShipton_: “Good lineup, let’s go and get em’ boys!!!”

@LucasLundahl93: “Springer, take your time man, enjoy being a dad till all-star break”

@annemargaretj: “Sadly I won’t be able to tune in. My brother is getting married at 5:30. But I’ll be checking the score. Let’s score some runs boys!”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after lining out in the third inning of a game against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre on June 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are the third-place team in the American League East with a 42-46 record in 88 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 18-21 in 39 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Mariners, the Blue Jays will visit the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Oracle Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Mariners Game

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