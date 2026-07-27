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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Nationals Series

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BOSTON, MA - JULY 25: Pitcher Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays gets a hug from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 after the final out of his complete game one hitter in their 6-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Washington Nationals (on the road).

They are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who batted 2nd) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

For Monday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/27 E. Clement SS N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH A. Kirk C K. Okamoto 3B D. Varsho CF L. Urías 2B M. Straw LF M. Scherzer SP”

Guerrero Jr. has been moved down to the 3rd spot in the order on Monday.

The six-time MLB All-Star comes into the series batting .264 with 99 hits, six home runs, 44 RBIs, 54 runs and seven stolen bases in 101 games.

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 22, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

He is in the middle of his 8th season in the MLB (all with Toronto).

Last season, Guerrero Jr. helped lead the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyPitcher Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays gets a hug from catcher Brandon Valenzuela #59 after the final out of his complete game one hitter in their 6-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 48-58 record in 106 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 22-28 in 50 games on the road).

Looking At The Nationals Right Now

GettyJames Wood #29 of the Washington Nationals runs the bases after hitting his second home run of the game in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park on July 26, 2026 in Washington, DC.

On the other side of the series, the Nationals come into the night as the third-place team in the National League East with a 54-52 record in 106 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 22-32 in 54 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Nationals Series

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