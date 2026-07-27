Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Nationals Series

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Washington Nationals (on the road).

They are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who batted 2nd) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

For Monday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/27 E. Clement SS N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH A. Kirk C K. Okamoto 3B D. Varsho CF L. Urías 2B M. Straw LF M. Scherzer SP”

Guerrero Jr. has been moved down to the 3rd spot in the order on Monday.

The six-time MLB All-Star comes into the series batting .264 with 99 hits, six home runs, 44 RBIs, 54 runs and seven stolen bases in 101 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th season in the MLB (all with Toronto).

Last season, Guerrero Jr. helped lead the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 48-58 record in 106 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 22-28 in 50 games on the road).

Looking At The Nationals Right Now

On the other side of the series, the Nationals come into the night as the third-place team in the National League East with a 54-52 record in 106 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 22-32 in 54 games at home).