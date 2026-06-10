Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Phillies Game

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies (in Canada).

They most recently won by a score of 3-2 (on Tuesday).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who was the leadoff hitter) finished with one hit in four at-bats.

Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 6/10 G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B E. Clement SS K. Okamoto 3B Y. Piñango LF B. Valenzuela C C. McAdoo 2B M. Straw CF N. Lukes RF M. Scherzer SP”

Guerrero Jr. has been moved down to the 2nd spot in the order.

He is batting .282 with 67 hits, three home runs, 25 RBI’s, 38 runs and five stolen bases in 66 games.

Guerrero Jr. is in his eighth MLB season (all with the Blue Jays).

He has made the All-Star Game in each of the last five seasons.

The 27-year-old is also coming off a year where he helped lead the franchise to their first World Series appearance since 1993.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Wednesday’s lineup:

Daniele Franceschi: “Guerrero Jr.’s stay in the leadoff spot was short-lived. One-off occurrence – for now, at least. George Springer draws back in at leadoff. Ernie Clement is at SS. Andres Gimenez took a 96 MPH fastball off his arm last night, but perhaps just a routine off day.”

@love2breal22: “I liked last nights line up better – they were finally using their brains on what works best”

@Prominent_Jaay: “The lineup, I like. I’m terrified about Max, though”

@mlbjess: “there’s so much to unpack here and i couldn’t be happier!!! i get to see ernie at short and batting 3rd 🤭 i get to see mcadoo play finally!!! aaaaaaand i get to see THE max scherzer pitch !!!! 🥹🥹🥰😩😅🫶🏻”