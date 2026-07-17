Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before White Sox Series

On Friday evening, the Toronto Blue Jays will be back in action following the All-Star break when they host the Chicago White Sox.

The Blue Jays most recently lost to the San Diego Padres. by a score of 5-4 on Sunday in California.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who was the DH and batted 3rd) finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Guerrero Jr. Change

For Friday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/17 E. Clement SS V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B G. Springer LF A. Kirk C D. Varsho CF B. Valenzuela DH L. Urías 2B M. Straw RF S. Miles SP”

Guerrero Jr. is hitting 2nd (and playing first base) for Friday’s series opener.

The six-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .262 with 88 hits, six home runs, 41 RBIs, 51 runs and seven stolen bases in 91 games.

He is in the middle of his eighth season in the MLB.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Springer4MVP: “Probably my favourite lineup of the season. Please win some ball games 🙏”

@Valen59DaGoat: “THE DAY HAS FINALLY COME KIRK CATCHER VALENZUELA DH”

@jnnl36: “OUTFIELD GEORGE 👀 ERNIE LEADOFF STREAK CONTINUES 👀”

@TodayJays: “First lineup since the All-Star break and I kind of love it 👀”

@GLASSPARX: “this is genuinely one of the most beautiful lineups i’ve ever seen and they wanna put it on “apple tv””

Blue Jays Right Now