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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before White Sox Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game three of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the Toronto Blue Jays will be back in action following the All-Star break when they host the Chicago White Sox.

The Blue Jays most recently lost to the San Diego Padres. by a score of 5-4 on Sunday in California.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who was the DH and batted 3rd) finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Guerrero Jr. Change

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Petco Park on July 11, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

For Friday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/17 E. Clement SS V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B G. Springer LF A. Kirk C D. Varsho CF B. Valenzuela DH L. Urías 2B M. Straw RF S. Miles SP”

Guerrero Jr. is hitting 2nd (and playing first base) for Friday’s series opener.

The six-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .262 with 88 hits, six home runs, 41 RBIs, 51 runs and seven stolen bases in 91 games.

He is in the middle of his eighth season in the MLB.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after lining out in the third inning of a game against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre on June 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Springer4MVP: “Probably my favourite lineup of the season. Please win some ball games 🙏”

@Valen59DaGoat: “THE DAY HAS FINALLY COME KIRK CATCHER VALENZUELA DH”

@jnnl36: “OUTFIELD GEORGE 👀 ERNIE LEADOFF STREAK CONTINUES 👀”

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a fly ball in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

@TodayJays: “First lineup since the All-Star break and I kind of love it 👀”

@GLASSPARX: “this is genuinely one of the most beautiful lineups i’ve ever seen and they wanna put it on “apple tv””

Blue Jays Right Now

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 07: Kazuma Okamoto #7 and Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after they both scored on an RBI single from Sean Keys #20 against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the third inning at Oracle Park on July 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before White Sox Series

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