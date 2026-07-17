Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before White Sox Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game three of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays most recently lost to the San Diego Padres. by a score of 5-4 on Sunday in California.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who was the DH and batted 3rd) finished with one walk and two strikeouts.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Guerrero Jr. Change
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Petco Park on July 11, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
For Friday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.
Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/17 E. Clement SS V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B G. Springer LF A. Kirk C D. Varsho CF B. Valenzuela DH L. Urías 2B M. Straw RF S. Miles SP”
@jnnl36: “OUTFIELD GEORGE 👀 ERNIE LEADOFF STREAK CONTINUES 👀”
GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a fly ball in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.
@TodayJays: “First lineup since the All-Star break and I kind of love it 👀”
@GLASSPARX: “this is genuinely one of the most beautiful lineups i’ve ever seen and they wanna put it on “apple tv””
Blue Jays Right Now
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 07: Kazuma Okamoto #7 and Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after they both scored on an RBI single from Sean Keys #20 against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the third inning at Oracle Park on July 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday evening, the Toronto Blue Jays will be back in action following the All-Star break when they host the Chicago White Sox.The Blue Jays most recently lost to the San Diego Padres. by a score of 5-4 on Sunday in California.Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who was the DH and batted 3rd) finished with one walk […]
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before White Sox Series