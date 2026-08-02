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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change During Cardinals Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (at home) in Canada.

They are looking to go for the sweep after winning the first two games.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won by a score of 5-1 on Saturday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who started at first base) finished with two hits and one run in five at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a double in the sixth inning during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 8/2 L. Urías 2B V. Guerrero Jr. DH K. Okamoto 1B G. Springer LF A. Kirk C E. Clement 3B M. Straw RF D. Varsho CF A. Giménez SS M. Scherzer SP”

Guerrero Jr. (who is batting 2nd) has been moved to DH on Sunday.

The six-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .267 with 104 hits, six home runs, 44 RBIs, 56 runs and seven stolen bases in 105 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th season in the MLB (all with Toronto).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@KAYSCRIMES: “urias leadoff again…. george in LF 👀 lineup card is a thriller today”

@miskooannugkwe: “Weird line up, but i like it!!”

@formuzuela: “LF springer 👀”

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays breaks his bat over his leg after grounding out in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@mrbabywhitesilk: “No Brandon Valenzuela in the lineup. 👀”

@_kevinagustin: “It’s a great day to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals. Let’s go Blue Jays 💙”

@StickzNPuck: “GEORGE IN LF??? WE WINNING THE WS”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays is taken out of the game by manager John Schneider #14 in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 52-59 record in 111 games.

They will visit the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change During Cardinals Series

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