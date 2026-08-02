Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change During Cardinals Series

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (at home) in Canada.

They are looking to go for the sweep after winning the first two games.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won by a score of 5-1 on Saturday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who started at first base) finished with two hits and one run in five at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 8/2 L. Urías 2B V. Guerrero Jr. DH K. Okamoto 1B G. Springer LF A. Kirk C E. Clement 3B M. Straw RF D. Varsho CF A. Giménez SS M. Scherzer SP”

Guerrero Jr. (who is batting 2nd) has been moved to DH on Sunday.

The six-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .267 with 104 hits, six home runs, 44 RBIs, 56 runs and seven stolen bases in 105 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th season in the MLB (all with Toronto).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@KAYSCRIMES: “urias leadoff again…. george in LF 👀 lineup card is a thriller today”

@miskooannugkwe: “Weird line up, but i like it!!”

@formuzuela: “LF springer 👀”

@mrbabywhitesilk: “No Brandon Valenzuela in the lineup. 👀”

@_kevinagustin: “It’s a great day to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals. Let’s go Blue Jays 💙”

@StickzNPuck: “GEORGE IN LF??? WE WINNING THE WS”

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 52-59 record in 111 games.

They will visit the Houston Astros on Monday night.