Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Nationals Finale

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Washington Nationals.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Blue Jays lost by a score of 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game with an injury.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “UPDATE: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from tonight’s game with right hamstring tightness.”

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Guerrero Jr. Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/29 Y. Piñango LF N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 1B G. Springer DH A. Kirk C D. Varsho CF E. Clement 3B A. Giménez SS D. Schneider 2B T. Yesavage SP”

Guerrero Jr. is not in the lineup on Wednesday.

He is currently batting .265 with 101 hits, six home runs, 44 RBIs, 54 runs and seven stolen bases in 103 games.

The six-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 8th season playing for the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have had a tough season after reaching the 2025 World Series.

They are currently at the bottom of the American League East with a 49-59 record in 108 games.

Over their last ten games, the Blue Jays have gone 3-7 (and they are 23-29 in 52 games on the road).

Following the Nationals, they will return home to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday in Canada.

Nationals Right Now

On the other side of Wednesday’s matchup, the Nationals are the third-place team in the National League East with a 55-53 record in 108 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-33 in 56 games at home).

Following the Blue Jays, the Nationals will visit Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night at Truist Park in Georgia.